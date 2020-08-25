Parks Canada announces the inauguration of the Chambly Jetty

Today, the Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Quebec Lieutenant and Leader of the Government in the House of Commons, inaugurated the jetty at the Chambly Canal National Historic Site on behalf of the Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Minister responsible for Parks Canada, the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson. The Government of Canada has invested close to $10 million so that citizens and thousands of visitors may once again use this iconic site.

The Chambly Jetty (also known as the Federal Wharf) is located in the heart of Old Chambly, downstream from Lock No. 1 in the Chambly Basin. The new facilities ensure user safety and maintain the recreational activities associated with the Canal. New street furniture has also been added to make the visitor experience even more enjoyable.

The Chambly Canal is a true oasis for cycling, boating and outdoor enthusiasts and offers moments of total relaxation in a place shaped by 175 years of history. In addition, its nine locks, as well as one bridge, are now manually operated by lock operators, just as they were when the Canal opened in 1843.

In recent years, the Chambly Canal National Historic Site has undergone a major facelift, including infrastructure projects at the Chambly Jetty and the restoration of locks numbers 1, 2, 3 and 9 in Chambly and Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu. Thanks to infrastructure investments, Parks Canada protects and preserves our national treasures, while supporting local economies and increased tourism.

Quote

"Two years ago, I was here to tell the people of Chambly that the Chambly Jetty would receive a facelift. Today, thanks to our investments, the project is finished, and pedestrians, cyclists and all visitors can enjoy it. We can be proud. This is an enormous boost for tourism and the many jobs that depend on it."

The Honorable Pablo Rodriguez

Quebec Lieutenant and Leader of the Government in the House of Commons

Quick Facts

Built in the early 1840s, the structure of the Chambly Jetty has been modified several times to date. The Chambly Jetty is an important cultural resource at the Chambly Canal National Historic Site. Along with the historic cabins, the Superintendent's house is one of the main elements of the northern entrance to this important navigation corridor on the Richelieu River.

Following the flooding of the Richelieu River in 2011, the Chambly Jetty was closed to ensure user safety. Rehabilitation work took place over 18 months, starting in the fall of 2018.

The Government of Canada has invested $50 million for infrastructure work at the Chambly Canal National Historic Site as part of the largest federal infrastructure plan in the history of Parks Canada. This investment will help ensure these treasured places are protected and preserved in the future.

Related Document

Backgrounder : Inauguration of the Chambly Canal National Historic Site Jetty

Related Links

SOURCE Parks Canada

For further information: Moira Kelly, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Environment and Climate Change, 819-271-6218, [email protected]; Media Relations, Parks Canada Agency, 855-862-1812, [email protected]

Related Links

www.pc.gc.ca

