Following an evaluation from the independent jury panel, Paul Raff Studio and Kengo Kuma & Associates' design #5 selected as the winning conceptual design.

BANFF, AB, May 13, 2026 /CNW/ - Parks Canada, in partnership with the Royal Architectural Institute of Canada (RAIC), is pleased to announce the winning conceptual design of the international design competition for a reimagined visitor centre and community space through the 200‑Block Banff Avenue Redevelopment Project in Banff National Park.

Left photo: The current Parks Canada Visitor Information Centre with Mount Rundle in the background. Credit: Parks Canada. Right photo: The winning submission (Design #5), from Paul Raff Studio and Kengo Kuma & Associates. Credit: Paul Raff Studio and Kengo Kuma & Associates (CNW Group/Parks Canada (HQ))

The winning submission (Design #5) is from Paul Raff Studio and Kengo Kuma & Associates, bringing together Canadian and international design expertise. The design was recommended by an independent jury assembled by the RAIC following a rigorous and transparent evaluation process. All six submissions were treated equally from beginning to end and assessed against the same criteria, informed by technical review, Indigenous and public feedback, and expert advice throughout the competition.

The jury identified the following strengths in the winning design:

A strong and credible sustainability approach, ranking highest with the strongest sustainability strategy.

Important value placed on landscape and architecture, with outdoor public space and connection to nature acknowledged as central to the project and complementary to the indoor space.

A balanced approach to conservation, heritage, Indigenous perspectives, and visitor experience, representing a true-to-place experience in which Parks Canada's identity is clear.

Flexibility and resilience offering a concept that is technically feasible while able to be refined without compromising its original intent or spirit.

Parks Canada has been leading the work toward a long‑term vision for the 200‑Block of Banff Avenue for several years. In 2022, Parks Canada received funding to advance conceptual design, initiating detailed site studies and engagement with Indigenous communities, stakeholders, and the public. Feedback clearly identified the redevelopment as a rare opportunity to modernize facilities and public spaces in downtown Banff while strengthening connections between people, place, and national park values.

In response, Parks Canada and the RAIC launched an international design competition in June 2025, beginning with a pre‑qualification phase that resulted in six interdisciplinary teams being invited to submit conceptual designs. These teams brought together world‑class architects, landscape architects, engineers, Indigenous knowledge weavers, and visitor experience specialists.

Public and Indigenous feedback was gathered on the six conceptual designs submitted to Parks Canada throughout the competition and considered alongside technical reviews to inform the jury's final recommendation.

The selected concept does not represent a final design, but rather the strongest foundation from which the project can continue to evolve. Parks Canada looks forward to working with Paul Raff Studio and Kengo Kuma & Associates to further refine the design, guided by continued engagement, environmental review, and Parks Canada's mandate to protect and present places of national significance.

Parks Canada thanks all participating teams, advisors, Indigenous partners, the jury, and community members who contributed to the competition and engaged thoughtfully throughout the process.

More information about the project is available at Let's Talk Mountain Parks.

Quotes

"The future visitors centre will be a vibrant community space in the heart of Banff; a space intended to support Canadians and visitors alike connecting with Parks Canada and Banff National Park in meaningful ways. It reflects shared values of conservation, stewardship, and inclusivity, and places visitor experience, outdoor space, and sustainability at the forefront of the conceptual design."

- The Honourable Julie Dabrusin

Minister of Environment, Climate Change of Canada and Nature

"This milestone marks the transition from competition to collaboration, as we build on a strong conceptual foundation to realize a vibrant public and community space for Banff National Park. Parks Canada is excited to progress its collaboration with Paul Raff Studio and Kengo Kuma & Associates to bring this project to life."

- Salman Rasheed

Acting Executive Director, Alberta

"The jury's decision was unanimous and confident. The winning design was selected not only for its design excellence, but for its flexibility and resilience, qualities that allow it to evolve without losing its essence. The jury was satisfied that advancing this design does not compromise its original spirit but rather provides the strongest framework for thoughtful refinement over time."

- Mike Brennan

CEO, Royal Architectural Institute of Canada

Quick Facts

Over the last two decades, Parks Canada worked to develop a vision for the 200-Block of Banff Avenue in Banff National Park.

In 2022, Parks Canada received federal funding to proceed with detailed studies of the site and engagement with Indigenous communities, stakeholders, and the public on the vision for the 200-block of Banff Avenue.

As an internationally recognized symbol of Canada, an integral part of the Canadian Rocky Mountain Parks UNESCO World Heritage Site, and a focal point for western Canada's tourism industry, Banff National Park receives over four million visitors annually.

Established in 1907, the Royal Architectural Institute of Canada (RAIC) is a not-for-profit, national organization dedicated to representing architects and architecture. The RAIC is the only national voice for excellence in the built environment in Canada focused on providing Canada's architectural community with the tools, resources, and education to elevate their practice.

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SOURCE Parks Canada (HQ)

Contacts: Banff Field Unit, Parks Canada, [email protected]