The nominated section stretches 230 kilometres from Kingston, at the east end of Lake Ontario, to the Ontario-Quebec border, highlighting the river's significance as an important cultural and natural corridor. The Kaniatarowanenneh, as it is known to the Haudenosaunee peoples, is a mother river of Canada. The stories of the Indigenous Peoples who lived along the river are told in the oral traditions of the Haudenosaunee people. The river also holds a unique and special place in the development of modern Canada, serving as a main route for exploration, transportation, trade, commerce, and cross-cultural contact between Indigenous Peoples and European settlers.

The nomination recognizes the river's outstanding cultural heritage, including its role in Indigenous history, early European exploration, settlement, trade, and defence as well as its recreational value and ecological richness. The river remains central to the identity and economy of many communities along its banks.

The nomination of the Upper St. Lawrence River in Ontario is the result of collaboration between the Thousand Islands Alliance of River Advocates (TIARA), local communities, Indigenous partners, the Government of Ontario, and Parks Canada. If designated, it would join an established network of Canadian Heritage Rivers that celebrates the country's diverse history and connections to freshwater heritage.

Quotes

"For thousands of years, rivers have served as meeting places, travel routes, and trade corridors that connect communities and shape the landscape of this country. The Canadian Heritage Rivers System gives Canadians and visitors the opportunity to experience these remarkable waterways, learn about our shared history, and participate in their stewardship. By endorsing the nomination of the St. Lawrence River in Ontario to the Canadian Heritage Rivers System, the Government of Canada recognizes its profound cultural, historical, and ecological importance."

The Honourable Julie Dabrusin

Minister of the Environment, Climate Change and Nature

"The Upper St. Lawrence River has long been a pathway of connection and exchange, serving as a vital corridor for transportation, trade, and culture, and sustaining communities along its shores. The nomination of the Kaniatarowanenneh to the Canadian Heritage Rivers System reflects strong partnerships with Indigenous Nations and affirms its enduring role in Indigenous history, knowledge systems, and living traditions, as well as in the broader story of Canada. It also strengthens our shared responsibility to protect it for future generations."

The Honourable Nathalie Provost

Secretary of State (Nature)

"The Upper St. Lawrence River has an incredibly rich history of connecting communities, supporting trade and sustaining healthy ecosystems in Ontario and beyond. This nomination to the Canadian Heritage Rivers System underscores our shared commitment to conserving this vital waterway's biodiversity, restoring its habitats and protecting its water quality. Ontario is proud to work with the federal government, Indigenous partners, local communities and conservation organizations to conserve this great river and pass on its legacy to future generations."

The Honourable Todd McCarthy

Minister of the Environment, Conservation and Parks

"The nomination of Kaniatarowanenneh (St. Lawrence River) as a Canadian Heritage River marks a major milestone for collaborative efforts to restore, conserve, and celebrate one of the world's great waterways. This decision helps to recognize the significance of Kaniatarowanenneh for interconnected human and non-human communities and ecosystems and highlights our shared responsibilities to protect and care for these waters. On behalf of the River Institute, I would like to express my sincere appreciation for the hard work of the individuals and groups who led the nomination process and their shared commitment to this Great River."

Jeff Ridal

Executive Director, River Institute

"The Kaniatarowanenneh, remarkable for its cultural, historical, and geographical significance, is one of the major rivers of the world. The St. Lawrence River and Great Lakes together constitute a vast hydrographic system that drains more than 25% of the planet's freshwater reserves. Throughout history, this great river has served--and continues to serve--as an essential natural and spiritual resource for Indigenous peoples. The development of Canada is inseparable from the waterways of the St. Lawrence River, which provided access to the interior of the continent. The river supports thousands of plant and animal species, including the threatened and extraordinary eel population, all deserving of careful protection. It remains a vital and irreplaceable ecosystem--one to be honoured and preserved for generations to come."

Jennifer Macklem

Thousand Islands Alliance of River Advocates (TIARA)

"The Algonquin to Adirondacks (A2A) Collaborative extends its congratulations to Thousand Islands Alliance of River Advocates for the endorsement it has received in its 18-year campaign to have the St. Lawrence River, the Kaniatarowanenneh, nominated as a Canadian Heritage River. This nomination will raise awareness of the environmental, cultural and geographical uniqueness of the St. Lawrence, which, along with the Great Lakes and its tributaries, forms the hydrographic system that drains over 25% of Earth's freshwater reserves. The health of the St. Lawrence impacts all aspects of the natural world, since myriad species live along its banks and within its waters or use it for essential movement. We humans rely on it for food, recreation and transportation. Upon designation as a Canadian Heritage River, the St. Lawrence River will support the connectivity of healthy wildlife habitat, which is the core mission of the A2A Collaborative. We share the conviction that this river deserves to be recognized, celebrated and given the protections it requires to maintain this role."

Emily Conger, Executive member and Past President,

Algonquin to Adirondacks Collaborative

"The nomination of the Kaniatarowanenneh, or the upper St. Lawrence River, as a Canadian Heritage River is a long-deserved recognition of this magnificent river and its boundless contributions to our culture, our history, our natural environment and our daily life. The St. Lawrence has nurtured life and communities of all kinds since time immemorial and, from the shores of the Atlantic Ocean to the centre of Turtle Island, or North America, it continues to provide passage, nourishment and inspiration. The river's waters are an ongoing source of comfort and wellbeing. Its waves are like the heartbeat of the continent. Our admiration and heartfelt congratulations to those who worked so hard to make this nomination happen. Let's all come together to celebrate and conserve this treasured river."

Katherine Macklem

Chair, Frontenac Arch Biosphere Network

Quick Facts

The Canadian Heritage Rivers System is Canada's national river stewardship program. Established in 1984, it recognizes rivers of outstanding natural, cultural, and recreational value and promotes their long-term stewardship. There are currently 42 designated Canadian Heritage rivers and river segments, totalling nearly 11,000 kilometres.

Designating a river to the Canadian Heritage Rivers System is a multi-step process that includes a nomination phase and a designation phase. Each river is evaluated based on strict selection and integrity criteria and must show evidence of strong public support and clear plans for protecting its values.

Once nominated, a river must have a stewardship plan that outlines how its heritage values will be preserved and enhanced. This plan is reviewed by the CHRS Technical Planning Committee and Board of Directors before being recommended to the responsible ministers for formal designation.

The St. Lawrence River is one of North America's most significant waterways. Flowing from Lake Ontario near Kingston to the Atlantic Ocean, it has long served as a major travel, trade, commerce, and cultural route for Indigenous Nations and settlers alike.

The St. Lawrence River is known by several Indigenous names, including Kaniatarowanenneh, which means "big waterway" in the language of the Haudenosaunee peoples. The river has been a gathering place and lifeline for generations.

Related Links

Parks Canada

Canadian Heritage Rivers System

SOURCE Parks Canada (HQ)

Contacts: Keean Nembhard, Press Secretary, Minister of the Environment, Climate Change and Nature, 343-292-6096, [email protected]; Media Relations: Parks Canada, 855-862-1812, [email protected]; Normand Pepin, Executive Director, Thousand Islands Alliance of River Advocates (TIARA), 613-853-7076, [email protected]; Alexandru Cioban, Minister's Office, Ministry of the Environment, Conservation and Parks, 416-314-6790, [email protected]; Gary Wheeler, Communications Branch, Ministry of the Environment, Conservation and Parks, 416-314-6666, [email protected]