New agreement reinforces shared priorities to advance a strong, sustainable and resilient tourism sector

GATINEAU, QC, April 24, 2026 /CNW/ - Parks Canada and the Tourism Industry Association of Canada (TIAC) have renewed their Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), building on years of close collaboration in support of Canada's tourism sector and visitor economy.

The MOU establishes a framework for collaboration across key areas including stakeholder engagement, participation in industry forums, and joint efforts to foster sustainable tourism opportunities and build sector resilience in the face of emerging challenges. These priorities reflect a shared understanding that domestic and international tourism growth depends on strong, ongoing coordination between government and industry stakeholders.

Together, Parks Canada and TIAC will work to advance a strong, competitive and sustainable tourism sector that contributes to Canada's economic prosperity and environmental stewardship.

Quotes

"The renewed Memorandum of Understanding with the Tourism Industry Association of Canada reflects our shared commitment to strengthening Canada's visitor economy while protecting the natural and cultural treasures that define our country. By continuing to work together, Parks Canada and TIAC will support sustainable tourism that benefits communities, enhances visitor experiences, and ensures these special places are protected for future generations."

Andrew Campbell,

Interim President & Chief Executive Officer, Parks Canada

"Working closely with Parks Canada helps TIAC deliver real value for Canada's tourism sector. This MOU gives us a stronger foundation to tackle shared challenges, open up new opportunities, and make sure tourism continues to support jobs, businesses, and communities across the country. A more united sector is not only good for tourism, it is good for Canada."

Sébastien Benedict,

President & Chief Executive Officer, Tourism Industry Association of Canada

"Canada's tourism sector, including Parks Canada administered places, plays a vital role in our economy and in showcasing the natural and cultural places that define us as a country. Renewing this MOU with the Tourism Industry Association of Canada strengthens collaboration between government and industry, supports sustainable tourism, and helps ensure Canada remains a world‑class destination--now and for future generations."

The Honourable Julie Dabrusin,

Minister of Environment, Climate Change and Nature

Quick facts

Parks Canada is one of Canada's leading tourism experience providers, welcoming approximately 24 million visitors every year to some of the world's most iconic natural and cultural heritage destinations.

Visitors to Parks Canada administered places help generate $4 billion to the national GDP and spend the equivalent of more than $11 million every day in communities across the country.

Parks Canada welcomed 14.5 million visitors during the summer Canada Strong period, a 13% increase during the period compared to 2023. Parks Canada is trending towards 26 million visitors for 2025-26.

Parks Canada administered sites are at the heart of our national identity. They connect us through powerful stories and breathtaking landscapes, fostering a shared attachment to the places that have shaped who we are as Canadians.

With 171 national historic sites, 48 national parks, five national marine conservation areas and one national urban park, Parks Canada's vast reach provides services in over 200 locations across Canada, in every province and territory, rural, urban and northern.

TIAC acts on behalf of Canadian tourism businesses and promotes positive measures that help the industry grow and prosper.

TIAC is responsible for representing tourism interests at the national level. Its advocacy work involves promoting and supporting policies, programs and activities that will benefit the sector's growth and development.

TIAC strives to lead the Canadian tourism industry to be the most competitive in the world.

TIAC's mission is to be the voice of Canada's tourism industry and improve its global competitiveness as an international destination through leadership and advocacy.

TIAC represents over 600 members and thousands of affiliates from coast to coast to coast.

Related Links

Parks Canada: Plan your visit

Tourism Industry Association of Canada

SOURCE Parks Canada (HQ)

Contacts: Media Relations, Parks Canada, 855-862-1812, [email protected]