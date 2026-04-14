Government of Canada supports ecological restoration work in Rouge National Urban Park

ROUGE NATIONAL URBAN PARK, ON, April 14, 2026 /CNW/ - Today, Minister Gary Anandasangaree, Minister of Public Safety Canada, on behalf of the Honourable Julie Dabrusin, Minister of Environment and Climate Change, highlighted the Government of Canada's recent launch of A Force of Nature: Canada's Strategy to Protect Nature during an event at Rouge National Urban Park.

Nature is foundational to Canadian identity. Canada's forests, lakes, rivers, prairies, mountains, tundra, and oceans are part of who we are, strengthening sovereignty, supporting the economy and sustaining life. Nature underpins food systems, clean air and water, energy, climate and disaster resilience, and Canada's identity--yet it faces mounting threats from climate change, urbanization, and biodiversity loss. Nature is a key driver as we work to build our economy while integrating biodiversity considerations into infrastructure and resource development.

To protect Canada's lands and waters, the Government of Canada recently announced A Force of Nature: Canada's Strategy to Protect Nature. With an investment of $3.8 billion, Canada's new nature strategy will protect and restore critical habitats, including the creation of new national parks, national marine conservation areas, and national urban parks.

The Government of Canada recently provided $936,485 to the Toronto and Region Conservation Authority (TRCA) to support ecological restoration work completed in Rouge National Urban Park. This investment has supported the restoration of more than 23 hectares of aquatic, riparian and terrestrial habitat across 13 sites, improving ecosystem health in the Rouge River, West Duffins Creek and Petticoat Creek watersheds.

Investments like these contribute to the nature strategy by helping to restore critical habitats and mobilize new investments in nature while ensuring that conservation and economic development go hand in hand.

Quotes

"Projects like Parks Canada's ecological restoration work in Rouge National Urban Park, working with key partners like the Toronto Region Conservation Authority, show how protecting nature also protects people. By investing in nature‑based solutions in urban environments, we are reducing flood risks, improving air and water quality, strengthening climate resilience, and enhancing quality of life for surrounding communities. This work demonstrates how conservation and community well‑being go hand in hand and reflects our commitment through A Force of Nature to restore critical habitats while building a healthier, more resilient future for Canadians."

The Honourable Gary Anandasangaree,

Minister of Public Safety Canada

"Canada's strength has always been rooted in our connection to nature. From coast to coast to coast, nature is not just part of our landscape, it's part of who we are as Canadians. Through strong partnerships with Indigenous, provincial, and territorial governments, and other stakeholders, we will expand the network of protected areas in Canada, invest in programs designed to accelerate conservation, and restore ecosystems. Protecting nature is not separate from building Canada--it's central to it. This plan reflects who we are as a country: people who understand that our environment, our economy, and our communities are strongest when they grow together."

The Honourable Julie Dabrusin,

Minister of Environment, Climate Change and Nature

"Canadians' longstanding commitment to nature is undeniable, and our government is steadfast in its goal of protecting 30% of our lands and waters by 2030. A Force of Nature presents a bold new vision to reach this target, driven by a results-oriented approach to protect and leverage our natural capital. To realize our ambitions, we will use all available economic levers to accelerate progress and reach our target. This is how we will accomplish the 30×30 goal."

The Honourable Nathalie Provost,

Secretary of State (Nature)

Quick Facts

A Force of Nature: Canada's Strategy to Protect Nature outlines a plan for how the Government of Canada will deliver Canada's 2030 Nature Strategy.

outlines a plan for how the Government of Canada will deliver Canada's 2030 Nature Strategy. Canada has a vast amount of natural capital, including 24% of the world's boreal forest, 37% of lakes, 25% of wetlands, and approximately 80,000 species. We have both a responsibility to steward these resources, as well as a competitive advantage because of these assets.

Rouge National Urban Park, Canada's first national urban park and one of the largest protected urban parks in the world, offers Greater Toronto Area residents easy access to a rich assembly of forests, creeks, farms and trails as well as marshland, a beach on Lake Ontario and human history spanning 10,000 years.

Established in 2015, the Rouge currently spans nearly 80 km 2 and provides unprecedented opportunities for people to connect with nature, culture and agriculture.

and provides unprecedented opportunities for people to connect with nature, culture and agriculture. The contribution to the TRCA project, together with partners, supported the planting of over 36,000 native trees and shrubs, contributing to Canada's commitment to plant two billion trees.

The project also supported fish population monitoring in Rouge Marsh, helping track the success of aquatic habitat restoration.

This investment built on a strong and ongoing partnership between Parks Canada and the Toronto and Region Conservation Authority to protect a nationally significant natural area within Canada's largest urban region, while creating opportunities for people to connect with nature.

Related Links

SOURCE Parks Canada (HQ)

Contacts: Simon Lafortune, Deputy Director of Communications and Press Secretary, Office of the Honourable Gary Anandasangaree, Minister of Public Safety, [email protected]; Keean Nembhard, Press Secretary, Minister of the Environment, Climate Change and Nature, 343-292-6096, [email protected]; Media Relations, Parks Canada, 855-862-1812, [email protected]; Sarah Simpson, A/External Relations Manager, Rouge National Urban Park, 289-776-8489, [email protected]