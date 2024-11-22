The Restoring Ecological Connectivity within the Frontenac Arch Region through Ethical Space and Co-governance project is one of nine ecological connectivity projects being funded in part by Parks Canada across the country

KINGSTON, ON, Nov. 22, 2024 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is dedicated to protecting biodiversity by conserving 30 per cent of land, inland waters, and marine areas by 2030. Connecting these areas is crucial to maintaining thriving ecosystems and ensuring species can move freely, adapt to a changing climate, and find suitable habitat to survive and thrive.

Today, Mark Gerretsen, Member of Parliament for Kingston and the Islands, on behalf of the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Minister responsible for Parks Canada, announced $369,528 in funding for the Frontenac Arch Biosphere Network to advance conservation planning and collaboration within the Algonquin to Adirondack (A2A) transboundary corridor. Combined with $144,016 in matching funds, the total investment of $513,544 will bolster ecological connectivity and biodiversity conservation across this critical region.

The $369,528, contributed by Parks Canada's National Program for Ecological Corridors for this project, are part of nearly $6 million in funding announced earlier today to support nine corridor projects to enhance ecological connectivity in priority areas across Canada.

This initiative focuses on building relationships between Indigenous and non-Indigenous partners, collaborative stewardship, corridor mapping, and road ecology research. The initiative also aims to advance co-management strategies guided by the principles of Two-Eyed Seeing and Ethical Space, ensuring conservation practices incorporate both Indigenous Knowledge systems and western science.

The A2A corridor serves as a vital link between protected areas in southeastern Ontario and upstate New York, playing a key role in safeguarding biodiversity and facilitating species movement. The funding will help strengthen conservation planning and address challenges such as habitat fragmentation and road mortality for wildlife.

By restoring ecological connectivity, this project will contribute to the development of a well-connected network of natural spaces, supporting the Government of Canada's commitment to halt and reverse biodiversity loss by 2030.

"Ecological corridors are a cornerstone of our efforts to address biodiversity loss and enhance climate resilience. By strategically connecting protected areas, these corridors ensure species can thrive, adapt, and interact within healthy ecosystems. Through initiatives like Parks Canada's National Program for Ecological Corridors, we are making critical investments to restore nature and work toward our goal of protecting 30 per cent of land and waters in Canada by 2030."

Mark Gerretsen

Member of Parliament for Kingston and the Islands

Guided by western and Indigenous science and local perspectives, Canada is committed to conserving 30 per cent of lands, freshwater, and oceans by 2030.

Ecological corridors deliver many benefits beyond biodiversity conservation and climate change adaptation. They contribute to sustainable livelihoods for local communities, they increase opportunities for people to connect with nature, and they promote human-wildlife coexistence.

Parks Canada's National Program for Ecological Corridors supports Indigenous leadership by recognizing Indigenous stewardship values as a priority goal for corridors. The program also supports Indigenous-led pilot projects and other projects that are engaging and collaborating with local Indigenous communities on the stewardship of these lands.

Ethical Space and Two-Eyed Seeing approaches foster collaboration by valuing both Indigenous and western perspectives equally.

