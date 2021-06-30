WASAGAMING, MB, June 30, 2021 /CNW/ - As part of Parks Canada's Indigenous Peoples Open Doors Program, Parks Canada and the Manitoba Metis Federation are proud to announce that Manitoba Métis citizens are exempted from paying entry fees to Riding Mountain National Park.

Working together with Indigenous groups across Canada, Parks Canada and Indigenous peoples are partners in conserving natural and cultural heritage and sharing the stories of these treasured places. Parks Canada is committed to a system of national heritage places that recognizes and honours the contributions of Indigenous nations, their histories and cultures, as well as the special relationships Indigenous peoples have with traditional lands and waters.

Parks Canada's Indigenous Peoples Open Doors Program provides ease of access, by removing entry fees for Indigenous peoples who have traditional ties with Parks Canada sites as a way of encouraging their reconnection to these heritage places. The Manitoba Metis Federation shares in the traditional connections that Métis people of Manitoba hold with the lands and waters protected and administered by Parks Canada in the province in Manitoba.

To gain complimentary entry to Riding Mountain National Park, citizens of the Manitoba Métis community are requested to present their Manitoba Metis Federation Citizenship or Harvester Card upon arrival. With presentation of either card, Parks Canada will provide Manitoba Métis citizens with complimentary entry for the duration of their visit.

The health and safety of visitors and employees is of utmost importance to the Government of Canada. Parks Canada is following the advice of public health experts and continues to make every effort to limit the spread of COVID-19. Visitors to Riding Mountain National Park should follow the advice of public health experts, including necessary hygiene practices and physical distancing of two metres from others. Visitors are asked to plan ahead by checking the Parks Canada website before they travel, to determine the following: what is open, what they can expect and how to prepare for their visit.

Quotes

"The Parks Canada's Indigenous Peoples Open Doors Program seeks to enhance relationships with Indigenous communities by enabling access to national parks and national historic sites. As an important step towards honouring our commitment to renewed relationships with Indigenous peoples, based on a recognition of rights, respect, co-operation, and partnership, I'm pleased that Parks Canada and the Manitoba Metis Federation have formalized this agreement to offer complimentary access to Riding Mountain National Park for all Manitoba Métis citizens."

The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson

Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Minister responsible for Parks Canada

"The Manitoba Metis Federation is proud to announce that Manitoba Métis citizens will have free access to Riding Mountain National Park through Parks Canada's Indigenous Peoples Open Doors Program. The Manitoba Métis were Canada's negotiating partner in Confederation and the founders of the Province of Manitoba. We must recognize the historical significance and connection that national parks and national historic sites have in the creation of the Métis Nation, Manitoba, and Canada."

David Chartrand

President, Manitoba Metis Federation

"Free entry into Riding Mountain National Park creates an exciting opportunity for our Manitoba Métis citizens to visit and reconnect with one of Canada's spectacular national parks. This program will provide visitors the opportunity to learn about the history behind the creation of the Métis Nation, the founding of Manitoba and the role of Louis Riel and the provisional government."

Leah LaPlante

Minister Responsible for Natural Resources, Manitoba Metis Federation

Quick Facts

The Open Doors Program with Manitoba Metis Federation will remain in effect until December 31, 2025 . The Agreement will be up for review and renewal in 2026.

. The Agreement will be up for review and renewal in 2026. Métis citizens of Manitoba are welcome to Riding Mountain National Park and are encouraged to self-identify with our Visitor Services staff upon arrival for complimentary entry.

are welcome to and are encouraged to self-identify with our Visitor Services staff upon arrival for complimentary entry. Manitoba Metis Federation citizens are also exempted from paying entry fees to the Riel House and Lower Fort Garry National Historic Sites in Manitoba through the Indigenous Open Doors Program.

through the Indigenous Open Doors Program. Other fees for attractions or services such as camping or special programs, or any other levies associated with national park or national historic site use, other than entry, still apply.

The Indigenous Peoples Open Door Program waives entry fees into Riding Mountain National Park and does not permit hunting, fishing, trapping wildlife, harvesting plants and natural objects or the removal of cultural objects.

Related Links·

SOURCE Parks Canada

For further information: Moira Kelly, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Environment and Climate Change, 819-271-6218, [email protected]; Media Relations, Parks Canada Agency, 855-862-1812, [email protected]; Shaun Cassan, Public Relations and Communications Officer, Riding Mountain Field Unit, Parks Canada, 204-570-1109, [email protected]; Kat Patenaude, Media Relations Advisor, Manitoba Metis Federation, 204-801-7710, [email protected]

Related Links

www.pc.gc.ca

