Collaborative Artist in Residence program now entering its fifth year

INGONISH, NS, Nov. 2, 2022 /CNW/ - Parks Canada and Cape Breton Centre for Craft & Design are pleased to welcome Erika Germain as the 2022 Artist in Residence in Cape Breton Highlands National Park.

Erika Germain is a Canadian artist currently based out of Toronto, Ontario. She received her Bachelor of Fine Arts from Emily Carr University of Art and Design, where she graduated as valedictorian, and her Master of Fine Arts from Cornell University.

Her art practice situates an investigation of translation, language and poetry as a means to explore questions around rituals, community, religion, and social practice. These explorations make use of mediums ranging across painting and writing to ceramics, installations and sculpture, print media, book media, and performance.

Ms. Germain began her residency on October 1, 2022, and is staying in Ingonish for six weeks until November 12, 2022.

In its fifth year, the Artist in Residence program in Cape Breton Highlands National Park provides an opportunity for a professional artist to focus for a concentrated period on developing new projects, or to work on existing projects, within quiet, natural surroundings. Natural spaces such as Cape Breton Highlands National Park have always been sources of inspiration for many people and supporting the creation and enjoyment of art is one more way Parks Canada can encourage people to enjoy the outdoors and connect with nature.

Quotes

"I am thrilled to hear that the Artist in Residence program at Cape Breton Highlands National Park is celebrating its fifth year of creativity and inspiration. The Government of Canada works with organizations like the Cape Breton Centre for Craft & Design to provide this amazing opportunity for artists such as Erika Germain. I know she will find inspiration in the natural beauty of Northern Cape Breton, its breathtaking fall colours, and the quiet, reflective atmosphere found in the park this time of year."

Jaime Battiste,

Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations and Member of Parliament for Sydney-Victoria

"Cape Breton Centre for Craft & Design is pleased to welcome Erika Germain to Cape Breton. Providing exposure to the arts in a rural Cape Breton community is important for all residents. We are pleased that this program continues to be a success and look forward to continuing our strong partnership with Parks Canada."



Lori Burke,

Executive Director, Cape Breton Centre for Craft & Design

"I'm excited to be able to live and create in the beautiful Cape Breton landscape, exploring through my work themes of community and connection within the welcoming local environment here in Ingonish."

Erika Germain,

Artist in Residence

Quick Facts

Cape Breton Centre for Craft & Design, a for-impact charitable organization, is an integral and leading force in the educational, promotional and economic development of the craft sector on Cape Breton Island with a membership of over 300 individuals and organizations throughout the Island.

with a membership of over 300 individuals and organizations throughout the Island. Parks Canada manages one of the finest and most extensive systems of natural and cultural heritage places in the world.

manages one of the finest and most extensive systems of natural and cultural heritage places in the world. Parks Canada has offered an Artist in Residence program at other locations throughout the country including Fortress of Louisbourg National Historic Site, Banff National Park , Gros Morne National Park and Terra Nova National Park , amongst others.

