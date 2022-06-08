New accessible trail walkers can be reserved by calling 902-566-5070; three are available, including one at Cavendish Campground, one at Stanhope Campground, and one in Greenwich .

. All day use areas, public washrooms and shower facilities will be open 24 hours/day.

Surfguard services resume June 29 and 30 at supervised beaches in PEI National Park.

Opportunities to learn more about Indigenous history and cultures, including through Park Promise , A'Tuken and Mi'kmaq interpretive programming offered in Greenwich and Skmaqn—Port-la-Joye—Fort Amherst National Historic Site (starting in July).

Beginning June 7, the camping season gets underway in PEI National Park. Kiosks at Cavendish and Stanhope campgrounds will be open for the "early bird" sales of PEI National Park Season Pass from June 7 to 15 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Green Gables Heritage Place – including grounds, trails, Green Gables House and the Visitor Centre – is currently open daily from 9 a.m. -5 p.m. In addition to guided tours and interpretation on-site, special after-hours programming will again be available this year:

In addition to guided tours and interpretation on-site, special after-hours programming will again be available this year: 'Ropes Down' tour daily at 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. , from June 22 to Labour Day

'A Cordial Visit' from 7:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, Friday and Saturday from July 2 to Labour Day

For details and updates visit parkscanada.gc.ca/greengables .

Grounds and trails are open at Skmaqn—Port-la-Joye—Fort Amherst National Historic Site, and washrooms reopen June 13. The visitor centre reopens July 1 and Mi'kmaq interpretive programming begins in July (check the website later this month for more information). For details and updates visit parkscanada.gc.ca/skmaqn .

PEI National Park, Green Gables Heritage Place and Skmaqn—Port-la-Joye—Fort Amherst National Historic Site provide the perfect setting for memorable and safe experiences. Whether they're looking for adventure, fun for the whole family, a chance to explore nature and history, or a break from the everyday, there are countless unique experiences to suit every visitor's needs.

The health and safety of visitors and employees are of the utmost importance and Parks Canada continues to follow the advice, guidance, and requirements of public health authorities and experts to limit the spread of COVID-19. Visitors to Parks Canada-administered sites will notice that Parks Canada team members are continuing to wear masks at this time to ensure that all visitors feel safe and welcome. As per Province of PEI regulations, masks are optional but recommended in indoor public spaces.

The Parks Canada website provides detailed information on what visitors can expect, how to prepare for a visit, and what services may be available. Visitors are encouraged to download the Visitor Guide and Trail Guide to their device before they visit. Visitors are asked to plan ahead by checking the website before they travel, to respect the guidance of public health experts, and to follow all signage and direction from Parks Canada employees.

"PEI National Park, Green Gables Heritage Place and Skmaqn—Port-la-Joye—Fort Amherst National Historic Site are a source of pride for our community. From the unmatched joy and relaxation of a picture-perfect beach day, to a rejuvenating hike on a scenic trail or having your heart and mind captivated by an engaging interpretive program, there is something for everyone. I am looking forward to seeing visitors from near and far experience the many facets of PEI National Park and discover the magic of Green Gables Heritage Place and the surrounding region again this year."

Heath MacDonald

Member of Parliament for Malpeque

"Parks Canada prides itself on providing visitors with high quality and meaningful experiences across the country. The Parks Canada team works extremely hard to ensure that each and every person leaves with memories that will last a lifetime. We are excited to welcome new and returning visitors back to PEI National Park and Green Gables Heritage Place, this season, to help them create new memories and discover everything that these treasured places have to offer."

Ron Hallman

President & Chief Executive Officer, Parks Canada

Prince Edward Island National Park is one of the smallest national parks in Canada , encompassing an area of approximately 23.84 km 2 . The park extends along the north shore of Prince Edward Island for approximately 40 km between Cavendish and the Greenwich Peninsula .

is one of the smallest national parks in , encompassing an area of approximately 23.84 km . The park extends along the north shore of for approximately 40 km between and the . Travelling in an electric vehicle? Eighteen electric vehicle charging stations are available for visitors to use throughout Parks Canada administered sites on PEI. They are located at:

Ardgowan National Historic Site, Charlottetown (2);

Green Gables Heritage Place, Cavendish (6);

PEI National Park at Brackley Beach (6) and Greenwich (4)

(6) and (4) There is a full sand dune closure in effect for Prince Edward Island (PEI) National Park. This means that it is prohibited to walk on sand dunes, from the base of the dune where the slope begins to increase, and including all vegetated areas. Protecting sand dunes in PEI National Park is a priority for Parks Canada. Sand dunes are an important natural habitat for various species and act as a protective natural barrier, protecting communities from the effects of storms and waves. Everyone has a role to play in protecting PEI National Park from the impacts of climate change. Visitors should obey all "Stay off the Dunes" signage and avoid walking on dunes even where no signage or barriers are installed.

