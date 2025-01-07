The neighbourhood bakery cafe is satisfying both sweet and savoury cravings all winter long with a lineup of treats featuring decadent butter pecan flavours as well as an assortment of hearty Sourdough sandwiches.

MOONACHIE, N.J., Jan. 7, 2025 /CNW/ - Paris Baguette, your neighbourhood bakery café, is ringing in the new year with limited-time menu additions that add an extra layer of richness to the season. Whether cozying up by the fireplace, hosting a winter brunch or savouring a well-deserved indulgence, Paris Baguette's new offerings are the perfect way to elevate any moment this season.

Available now at cafés nationwide, guests can enjoy new seasonal sips, elevated pastries and savoury creations that bring comfort with an artisanal touch.

Paris Baguette Unveils a Winter Wonderland of New Menu Additions Featuring Butter Pecan Delights and Savoury Sourdough Creations (CNW Group/Paris Baguette)

"Winter is all about cozy moments with those we cherish, and at Paris Baguette, we're excited to help our guests bring those moments to life with our newest handcrafted creations," said Cathy Chavenet, Chief Marketing Officer at Paris Baguette North America. "To start off the new year, we're bringing guests a selection of mouthwatering bites and sips – including an array of delicious Butter Pecan desserts with an indulgent, elevated flavour that's sure to become a seasonal favourite."

Embrace the Season with NEW Butter Pecan Delights and Savoury Comforts

Butter Pecan takes center stage this season at Paris Baguette, with a brand-new selection of delectable treats that deliver rich, nutty sweetness in every bite and sip. Complementing these indulgent offerings is a range of hearty, freshly made savoury creations, so guests can find something to satisfy every craving. From sweet pastries to comforting sandwiches, these new menu additions make for the perfect winter pick-me-up:

Available now through March 4:

Butter Pecan King Cream Donut: Paris Baguette's Signature King Cream Donut filled with butter pecan custard cream and topped with a butter pecan crunch icing

Butter Pecan Supreme Croissant: Round croissant filled with butter pecan custard cream and topped with a butter pecan crunch icing

Butter Pecan Mochi Donut: Mochi donut frosted with a butter pecan crunch icing

Butter Pecan Latte: Classic espresso mixed with steamed milk of choice and rich Butter Pecan Flavour, available hot or iced

Butter Pecan Sweet Cream Cold Brew: Butter pecan flavoured cold brew poured over ice and topped with sweet cream

Sourdough Supreme Breakfast Sandwich: Two fresh-cracked eggs, five slices of Bacon and two slices of cheddar cheese sandwiched between toasted sourdough bread

Sourdough Turkey Melt: Turkey, bacon, and cheddar cheese stacked between slices of toasted sourdough and finished with honey mustard

Quiche Lorraine: A classic French quiche featuring bacon, eggs, and a blend of cheeses

PB Rewards:

For guests eager to taste the new seasonal menu, Paris Baguette is rolling out exclusive offers and sweet savings for PB Rewards* members all winter long, including:

1/6 - 1/26: $3 Medium Latte or Cold Brew every week**

1/30: Free Plain Croissant with any purchase in honor of National Croissant Day

Not a PB Rewards member? Download the Paris Baguette app to join today and earn a FREE*** pastry with any purchase! Learn more at https://parisbaguette.ca/rewards/

Don't forget to follow @parisbaguette_ca on Instagram for all the latest offerings and menu updates and visit https://parisbaguette.ca/locations/ to find a list of locations near you.

*1 per PB Rewards member. Can't be combined with other discounts or rewards. Exclusions apply. See reward in app for full details.

**Valid once per week, new offer will be available in the app each Monday for the respective week

***Free pastry for joining is only valid for new members joining with the mobile app. Purchase is required.

About Paris Baguette

With over 4,000 bakery cafés worldwide, Paris Baguette is on a mission to reestablish the neighbourhood bakery café as the heart of the community. Paris Baguette serves craveable baked and brewed treats and creates warm and welcoming experiences through a blend of gracious service, expert craftsmanship and community connections. From decisions made behind a desk to smiles offered behind a counter, the desire to spread joy and make the world a happier place drives everything we do. Being a neighbourhood bakery café means caring about those around us and finding ways to make a real impact. We do so through our "Love Baked In" programs that bring to life our commitment of serving local communities through various charitable programs and initiatives. Paris Baguette is a leader in the hospitality industry with its commitment to creating unique consumer experiences and a network of successful franchisee relationships. For information and to find the Paris Baguette location closest to you, please visit www.parisbaguette.ca.

