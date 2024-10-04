Paris Baguette Café is Now Open in Toronto's Yorkville Neighbourhood

TORONTO, Oct. 4, 2024 /CNW/ - Paris Baguette, the globally renowned bakery café chain, is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its Toronto location at 110 Bloor St W on Friday October 4 at 11:00 a.m. To celebrate the Grand Opening, the first 25 guests in line will receive a gift card, and the first 100 will receive exclusive branded swag. Guests will enjoy free samples of handcrafted cakes and decadent pastries, as well as live music with exciting giveaways and more from Z103.5 radio station. This newest opening marks the brand's expansion into Toronto's bustling downtown core, promising to deliver its signature blend of artisanal bakery delights and neighbourhood café culture to the heart of the city.

"We are delighted to introduce Paris Baguette's unique offerings to Toronto. Our commitment to quality and innovation in every product, from our decadent cakes to our freshly baked breads, exquisite pastries, and hand-crafted coffees is a testament to our heritage and global vision," explained Darren Tipton, Chief Executive Officer, Paris Baguette. "Toronto's vibrant and diverse community is the perfect setting for us to showcase what makes Paris Baguette special."

The new Toronto bakery café features an inviting atmosphere that combines traditional French inspired elegance with a modern twist. Guests can look forward to an array of freshly baked goods including pastries, cakes, and breads, along with a selection of premium coffees brewed with Lavazza beans.

In celebration of the opening of its newest café, Paris Baguette is proud to announce a donation of $5,000 to Second Harvest, Canada's largest food rescue organization. Laura Buzzelli, Manager of New Business Development accepted the donation during the café's grand opening event through a check presentation. "Through this partnership, Paris Baguette is helping to ensure that nutritious food reaches those who need it most, reducing both hunger and food waste in Canada. We are grateful for the company's commitment to supporting food rescue efforts and look forward to working alongside Paris Baguette to continue this vital work," Lori Nikkel, CEO of Second Harvest, said. The company is also excited to share that Second Harvest has been selected as its ongoing donation partner in Canada, reflecting its commitment to nourish and give back to the communities it serves.

The Paris Baguette Canada Rewards App makes ordering delicious baked goods and beverages a joyful experience all while earning points on your purchases with PB Rewards. To become a member, download the Paris Baguette mobile app and enjoy a free pastry with your first purchase when you sign up.

To stay updated on Paris Baguette's Bloor St W location, please follow us on Instagram at @parisbaguette_ca. For more information on the Grand Opening Event; please join our Facebook event at https://www.facebook.com/share/MrLJAmc2g5VBDN5v.

For more information and to order online, visit www.parisbaguette.ca

ABOUT PARIS BAGUETTE

With over 4,000 bakery cafés worldwide, Paris Baguette is on a mission to reestablish the neighbourhood bakery café as the heart of the community. Paris Baguette serves craveable baked and brewed treats and creates warm and welcoming experiences through a blend of gracious service, expert craftsmanship and community connections. From decisions made behind a desk to smiles offered behind a counter, the desire to spread joy and make the world a happier place drives everything we do. Being a neighbourhood bakery café means caring about those around us and finding ways to make a real impact. We do so through our "Love Baked In" programs that bring to life our commitment of serving local communities through various charitable programs and initiatives. Paris Baguette is a leader in the hospitality industry with its commitment to creating unique consumer experiences and a network of successful franchisee relationships. For information and to find the Paris Baguette location closest to you, please visit www.parisbaguette.ca.

