From adoption to IVF (in vitro fertilization), building a family looks different for everyone. It can often be a challenging and expensive process for many Canadians. To help, Sun Life offers a range of optional Family Building Benefits to Group Benefits Clients. Sun Life's Family Building Program includes coverage related to fertility, surrogacy and adoption. For many, these benefits help relieve stress and worry by reducing financial strain.

"Our Family Building Benefits recognize and support that Canadians build families in different ways. It's important that we support our Clients and address their unique needs," said Marie-Chantal Côté, Senior Vice-President, Group Benefits, Sun Life. "These benefits help organizations put their employees first and make a real difference in the workplace."

Sun Life's Family Building Program was introduced earlier this year and recently expanded. The program now includes coverage for:

Procedures and drugs related to a plan member's fertility journey.

Lab services, testing, procedures and other surrogate medical expenses.

Prenatal fitness classes, vitamins and other expenses related to surrogate wellness.

Legal and agency fees and other expenses related to the adoption process.

Family building plans are just one way to help make group benefits plans more inclusive. Diverse plans are critical to organizations, helping to attract and retain talent in a highly competitive labour market. In a recent Sun Life survey, over 50% of Canadians say Family Building Benefits are important to them.

"It's fantastic to be able to support employees at work and in their personal lives and watch their families grow and flourish," said Lisa Rosen, Benefits, Pension & Wellbeing leader, PwC Canada. "Offering a comprehensive and inclusive benefits package that reflects the diverse needs of our people and their families, is a competitive advantage that helps us retain and attract top talent."

In addition to Family Building Benefits, Sun Life offers several innovative products to help Clients live happier and healthier lives. Lumino Health Virtual Care, virtual mental health care and gender affirmation coverage are some of our most recent additions.

