Parapet™ K9 Praventa™ 360 for Dogs makes Keeping Your Pet Free from Fleas & Ticks Easier and More Affordable

MONTREAL, Jan. 18, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Rolf C. Hagen Inc. launches Parapet™ K9 Praventa™ 360 for Dogs, a vet-quality flea and tick topical treatment that compares to the leading veterinary brand, available this spring at retailers across the country.

"Canadian pet owners now have more options for flea & tick prevention for their family dogs" said Brad Hamilton, Vice President of Product Development for Dogs & Cats at Rolf C. Hagen Inc. "Using the proven ingredients that have been recommended by veterinarians for years to keep pets safe, K9 Praventa 360 will soon be more conveniently available through your favorite retail store at a lower price than the leading brand."

Parapet™ K9 Praventa™ 360 for Dogs contains the active ingredients found in Bayer® K9 Advantix® II

Parapet K9 Praventa™ 360 for Dogs is a vet-quality monthly topical flea and tick treatment containing Imidacloprid, Permethrin and Pyriproxyfen – the same active ingredients as in Bayer's K9 Advantix® II.

K9 Praventa™ 360 for Dogs provides multi-stage flea control by killing fleas, flea eggs and larvae, effectively breaking the flea lifecycle and preventing further infestation. It provides additional protection by killing adult ticks on contact. As a topical medication, it is not necessary for the pet to be bitten for K9 Praventa™ 360 to be effective, and because it is not ingested, the medication does not enter the bloodstream.

Long-lasting control of fleas and ticks for 30 days

K9 Praventa™ 360 will control fleas and ticks on dogs within one day of treatment and will continue to protect the dog from further infestation for at least four weeks.

About Rolf C. Hagen Inc.

Founded in 1955, Rolf C. Hagen Inc. is a family-owned, leading international manufacturer and distributor of pet care products, pet food and treats. Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, the company has sales, manufacturing and distribution facilities in North America, Europe and Asia. The company has a large portfolio of trusted, quality leadership brands for all pets, including Fluval, Exo Terra, Nutrience, Catit, Zeus, Dogit, HARI, Living World, Laguna, Zoë and many others. For more information about Hagen, visit www.hagen.com.

* This product is not manufactured or distributed by Bayer, the maker of K9 Advantix® II. K9 Advantix® is a registered trademark of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft.

SOURCE Rolf C. Hagen Inc.

For further information: MEDIA CONTACT: Audrey Livernois, Senior Manager, Key Accounts and Sales Operations, 514-457-0914 x 1283, [email protected]