Paralympic Super Series to feature 2022 Wheelchair Rugby World Championship, October 11-16

- Canada's games to be showcased on Paralympic.ca and CBC Sports digital platforms

- 12 athletes to represent Canada in Vejle, Denmark

- Super Series, presented by Canadian Tire Sports Analytics, provides livestreaming of Paralympic sport events

OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 5, 2022 /CNW/ - The best wheelchair rugby players across the globe will be competing for a world title next week, and the Canadian Paralympic Committee (CPC) and CBC Sports will offer extensive coverage through the Paralympic Super Series presented by Canadian Tire Sports Analytics. Canada's games at the 2022 Wheelchair Rugby World Championship, running October 10-16 in Vejle, Denmark, will be available via livestreams and highlights shows, starting October 11.

Wheelchair Rugby Canada is sending a seasoned team of 12 athletes to the world championship, including 11 members from the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games squad and six Paralympic medallists. Canada, who finished sixth at the 2018 edition of the event, will play five round-robin games from October 11-13 against its fellow countries in Pool B: Australia, Japan, Colombia, Brazil, and Denmark. The top four teams in the group will then advance into the quarterfinals.

"We're thrilled for another opportunity to represent Canada on the world stage in Denmark and grateful the Paralympic Super Series will be streaming our games live so that our friends and family can be part of the experience from home," said Eric Furtado-Rodrigues, who made his Paralympic debut in Tokyo. "Our games will be a great way to jumpstart anyone's day and we thank everyone who will be cheering us on!"

Three of Canada's five preliminary games will be livestreamed, while two taking place overnight in Canada will be featured via an extended highlights show in the morning. The Paralympic Super Series will then air all of Canada's remaining games in the playoffs and/or classification rounds, taking place October 14-16.

The livestreamed games and highlights shows can be viewed on Paralympic.ca and the CPC's Facebook page as well as CBC Sports digital platforms, including the free CBC Gem streaming service, cbcsports.ca , and the CBC Sports app for iOS and Android devices.

Paralympian Benoit Huot will be the CPC's onsite reporter and host in Denmark to provide additional commentary and athlete interviews for the livestreams and highlights shows, as well as supplementary content for the CPC's digital channels.

"The 2022 Wheelchair Rugby World Championship is set to be a very exciting tournament, and we are so pleased to be offering coverage for viewers across Canada," said Karen O'Neill, CEO, Canadian Paralympic Committee. "The Paralympic Super Series is an important initiative to showcase more Paralympic sport and we thank CBC Sports for their continued support as well as our title sponsor Canadian Tire Corporation, through their Sports Analytics team. We wish the best of luck to Team Canada and hope people across the country will tune in to support next week."

Canada's Game Schedule

Tuesday October 11

Canada vs. Australia – 3:45 pm local time / 9:45 am ET – LIVESTREAM

Wednesday October 12

Canada vs. Japan – 9 am local time / 3 am ET (game will air via delayed highlights show)

Canada vs. Colombia – 5 pm local time / 11 am ET – LIVESTREAM

Thursday October 13

Canada vs. Brazil – 10 am local time / 4 am ET (game will air via delayed highlights show)

Canada vs. Denmark – 6 pm local time / 12 pm ET – LIVESTREAM

Friday October 14

Quarterfinals + Classification Games*

Saturday October 15

Semifinals + Classification Games*

Sunday October 16

Gold Medal Game, Bronze Medal Game + Classification Games*

*Any games in which Canada is involved will be available for viewing; times TBC

The complete schedule for the 2022 Wheelchair Rugby World Championship can be found at 2022WRWC.com/schedule-results.

First launched in 2019 by the CPC, the Paralympic Super Series features Para sport competitions year-round outside of the Paralympic Games by providing quality livestream coverage and additional content of events. This has included world championships and other major competitions in sports like Para swimming, Para cycling, wheelchair basketball, wheelchair rugby, Para ice hockey, Para athletics, Para alpine skiing, and Para nordic skiing.

Support for the Paralympic Super Series is provided by Canadian Tire Sports Analytics, who is helping to bring more coverage of Para sport events to viewers across Canada.

To learn more about the 2022 Wheelchair Rugby World Championship, visit 2022WRWC.com. Please visit Paralympic.ca/Paralympic-super-series for more information on the Super Series and follow @CDNParalympics for live updates during the competition.

