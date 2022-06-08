Paralympic Super Series to bring live coverage of 2022 World Para Swimming Championships across the country, June 12-18

Swimming Canada is sending a team of 30 swimmers, one of the largest contingents the country has ever sent to a world championships. The squad features 17 of the athletes who represented Canada at the Tokyo Paralympic Games last summer, including 10-time Paralympic medallist Aurélie Rivard and multi-medallists Danielle Dorris, Nicolas-Guy Turbide, and Katarina Roxon.

"It's really nice to know that all the fans in Canada, our families, our friends will be able to follow our races live from the world championships," said three-time Paralympian Rivard. "The Paralympic Movement deserves more recognition, and accessibility and visibility can always be improved. The fact the general public in Canada has the chance to learn about our athletes, our sports and all that we do is awesome. It's always nice to see that interest in Paralympic sport is growing."

All finals will be livestreamed on the Canadian Paralympic Committee's Facebook page and Paralympic.ca as well as CBC Sports digital platforms: the free CBC Gem streaming service, cbcsports.ca , and the CBC Sports app for iOS and Android devices.

The broadcast will include live athlete interviews in Madeira, while 20-time Paralympic medallist Benoit Huot (Para swimming) will be hosting from Montreal. Highlights, interviews, and additional content will be available on the CPC and CBC's digital platforms.

"The World Para Swimming Championships is a premier event on the Para sport calendar, and it is going to be so exciting to watch the world's best race together for the first time since Tokyo 2020," said Karen O'Neill, CEO, Canadian Paralympic Committee. "We are thrilled to be providing enhanced coverage of the competition to audiences through the Paralympic Super Series, alongside our partners at CBC Sports, as it is so important to celebrate and highlight Canadian athletes and Paralympic sport year-round. We encourage everyone to check out the action and cheer on our superb team of Canada swimmers."

All preliminary races will take place early in the day in Madeira, with finals kicking off at 5 p.m. local time. The livestream, which will include all finals, will start each day at 12 p.m. ET / 9 a.m. PT in Canada starting Sunday June 12 through Saturday June 18.

First launched in 2019 by the CPC, the Paralympic Super Series showcases Para sport competitions outside of the Paralympic Games by providing quality livestream coverage and additional content of events. This has included world championships and other major competitions in sports like Para swimming, Para cycling, wheelchair basketball, wheelchair rugby, Para ice hockey, Para athletics, Para alpine skiing, and Para nordic skiing.

To learn more about the 2022 World Para Swimming Championships visit Paralympic.org/madeira-2022. Please visit Paralympic.ca/Paralympic-super-series for more information on the Super Series and follow @CDNParalympics for live updates during the competition.

About the Canadian Paralympic Committee: Paralympic.ca

About CBC Sports

CBC/Radio-Canada is Canada's Olympic Network through 2032 and Canada's Paralympic Network through 2024. The national public broadcaster is committed to showcasing Canadian and international athletes and sports across all platforms under the CBC Sports and Hockey Night in Canada brands, including on television, online at cbcsports.ca and via the CBC Sports app for iOS and Android devices. CBC Sports prides itself on telling the story of the high-performance athlete's journey every step of the way, ensuring Canadians always know the people who represent them before they see them atop the podium.

Follow CBC Sports on social media at: Facebook: /CBCSports Twitter: @cbcsports Instagram: @cbc.sports

SOURCE Canadian Paralympic Committee (Sponsorships)

For further information: Nicole Watts, Manager, Public Relations, Canadian Paralympic Committee, [email protected] / 613-462-2700; Joanna Landsberg, CBC Public Relations, [email protected] / 647-628-4788, For media information about Team Canada at the 2022 World Para Swimming Championships: Michel Belanger, Media Attaché, Swimming Canada, [email protected] / 613-447-6334 (WhatsApp) / +44 7842 263799 (Cell)