OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 13, 2022 /CNW/ - ParaTough Cup fuelled by Petro-Canada™, the flagship fundraising event of the Paralympic Foundation of Canada (PFC), is returning this month after a two-and-a-half year absence due to the global pandemic. The opening two stops for the 2022-23 season are set for Vancouver on October 21 and Montreal on November 3.

ParaTough Cup is a friendly competition whereby registered teams face off in Paralympic sport-inspired challenges like wheelchair basketball, sitting volleyball, wheelchair curling, and Para ice hockey. All teams have committed to raise a minimum of $5,000, and earn points towards winning the trophy for both their fundraising efforts and performances in the sport challenges.

Funds raised go towards creating more sport opportunities for Canadians with a disability, including helping those with the dream of competing on the world stage advance in their career. ParaTough Cup, which hosted its inaugural edition in 2017, officially crossed the $1 million fundraising mark following its last event in early 2020.

"We are thrilled to finally be able to bring ParaTough Cup back to cities across Canada," said Dean Brokop, Director, Paralympic Foundation of Canada. "This event is transformative for participants who get to learn more about Para sport and hear from athletes firsthand, and it is a driving force in raising important funds to remove barriers to sport participation for people with a disability. We thank everyone who has already donated, all the participants who are raising money, and our title sponsor Petro-Canada for their continued support – we can't wait for the events."

Josh Dueck, Canada's chef de mission from the Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games and a 2014 Paralympic champion in Para alpine skiing, will oversee the festivities in Vancouver as emcee. Taking on those duties in Montreal will be 20-time Paralympic swimming medallist Benoit Huot.

They will be joined onsite by eight to 10 active and retired Paralympians, who will cheer on the participants and share their expertise.

"ParaTough Cup is a really fun, unique event that is both a celebration of Para sport and an important avenue for raising much needed funds and awareness," said Huot. "I'm really looking forward to being part of it again, and I expect it to be a great afternoon in support of Paralympic sport."

ParaTough Cup Vancouver will be held at the Richmond Olympic Oval on October 21 while the Montreal edition will be at McGill University's Tomlinson Fieldhouse on November 3. Events will also be held in Toronto and Calgary in early 2023.

Petro-Canada will be matching donations up to $10,000 in each city, as well as providing one top fundraiser at each location a $1,000 gas card. ParaTough Cup is also supported by presenting partner Pfizer and supporting partners Canadian Tire and lululemon.

The Paralympic Foundation of Canada is the philanthropic arm of the Canadian Paralympic Committee and believes that every Canadian with a disability should be able to imagine themselves at the start line, regardless of ability. PFC raises funds to provide more Canadians with a disability the opportunity to be active in their communities and strive for success on the world stage.

For more information about ParaTough Cup fuelled by Petro-Canada™ or to donate in support of Paralympic sport in Canada, please visit ParaToughCup.ca.

