TORONTO, Nov. 7, 2023 /CNW/ -- Panasonic, a global leader in innovative technology solutions, today announced the continuation of its collaboration with Minto Communities Ottawa to redefine the concept of sustainable living and wellness for the 2023 CHEO Dream of a Lifetime Lottery. The grand prize of the lottery by the CHEO Foundation, the Minto Dream Home will feature several Panasonic products for healthy and resilient living, including solar energy powered solutions and innovative indoor air quality (IAQ) solutions for the second consecutive year.

Based in Mahogany, Manotick, this year's Minto Dream Home will include Panasonic's comprehensive, all-in-one EVERVOLT® Energy Storage System that provides uninterrupted access to a clean, renewable source of back-up power. Discreetly incorporated into the home's exterior, EVERVOLT solar panels and battery storage system are designed to capture renewable energy, and store it for use when you need it most. The modular, durable design allows the homeowner to expand energy storage capacity as needed, and avoid sudden rate hikes and steep energy expenses during peak hours. The system also enables critical appliances to run longer during emergencies, power outages and extreme weather.

In addition to the EVERVOLT Energy Storage System, the home features Panasonic's end-to-end IAQ solutions and energy-efficient, smart home solutions to ensure healthier air, improve well being and quality of life.

"When Panasonic first partnered with Minto last year, our aim was to jointly create a healthy, energy-efficient and resilient home and deliver access to sustainable and healthy living for one lucky family in Ontario," said Kevin Smith, General Manager of Life & Device Solutions Division and Visual Solutions, Panasonic Canada. "For the 2023 Minto Dream Home, we adhered to Minto's vision of introducing new concepts and sustainable features that highlight both power, resilience and reliability of our EVERVOLT Energy Storage System, as well as include our IAQ solutions for cleaner, healthier air."

"This year's Minto Dream Home is a testament to sustainable, resilient living, featuring cutting-edge technology that enhances well-being and environmental consciousness," said Justin Bouchard, Director of Estimating and Purchasing at Minto Communities Canada. "Our continued collaboration with Panasonic redefines the concept of dream living, with the inclusion of innovative solutions that improve quality of life, and enables us to support CHEO year after year and their mission to forge healthier communities and change lives."

The Minto Dream Home is currently open to the public to visit through December 15. Virtual tours of the home are also available and lottery tickets can be purchased on the CHEO Dream of a Lifetime Lottery site, www.dreamofalifetime.ca. Energy and sustainability consulting services for the Minto Dream Home are conducted by Building Knowledge under the BK Builder 360° program. Building Knowledge consults with residential builders to consolidate features using an integrated design process.

Based in Ottawa, the CHEO Foundation aims to further the physical, mental and social well-being of children and their families in Eastern Ontario and Western Quebec by raising, managing and disbursing funds. All proceeds from the CHEO Dream of a Lifetime Lottery benefit the Children's Hospital of Eastern Ontario.

To learn more about Panasonic's EVERVOLT Energy Solutions visit: https://na.panasonic.com/ca/energy-solutions

About Panasonic Canada Inc.

Panasonic Canada Inc., a subsidiary of Panasonic Corporation of North America, is a leading provider of Consumer Lifestyle technologies, as well as innovative Smart Mobility, Sustainable Energy, Immersive Experiences, and Integrated Supply Chain solutions for its business and government clients. One of Greater Toronto's Top Employers of 2022 and Interbrand's Top 100 Best Global Brands of 2022, Panasonic is a leading technology partner and integrator to its clients across the region. Learn more about Panasonic's ideas and innovations at http://www.panasonic.com/

