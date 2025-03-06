Panasonic Canada and EMCO Announce National Partnership to Expand Residential Heat Pump Distribution in Canada

MISSISSAUGA, ON, March 6, 2025 /CNW/ -- Panasonic Canada Inc. and EMCO are pleased to announce a strategic national partnership to expand the distribution of Panasonic's energy-efficient heat pump products across Canada. This collaboration marks a significant step in increasing access to high-performance HVAC solutions that support Canada's transition to sustainable, energy-efficient heating and cooling technologies in residential HVAC.

Through this partnership, EMCO HVAC will distribute Panasonic's cutting-edge ductless and ducted heat pump products to residential markets across the country. With an extensive network of branches and deep industry expertise, EMCO HVAC is well-positioned to ensure widespread availability and technical support for Panasonic's HVAC solutions.

"We are excited to partner with EMCO HVAC to bring our state-of-the-art heat pump solutions to more Canadian homes and business partners," said Marc Guitor, Panasonic Canada Inc. "This partnership aligns with our commitment to delivering energy-efficient, environmentally friendly heating and cooling solutions that meet the evolving needs of the Canadian market."

EMCO HVAC, a leader in HVAC distribution in Canada, recognizes the growing demand for sustainable and energy-efficient heating solutions. By offering Panasonic's innovative heat pump technology, EMCO HVAC is reinforcing its commitment to providing top-tier HVAC solutions to its customers.

"This collaboration with Panasonic enables us to expand our product offerings with premium heat pump solutions that support demand from our customers," said Bruce Passmore, EMCO HVAC. "Together, we are making it easier for Canadians to adopt cutting edge HVAC technology that delivers superior performance and comfort."

Panasonic's heat pump systems are designed to provide reliable performance even in extreme Canadian climates, offering homeowners and businesses an energy-efficient alternative to traditional heating and cooling systems. With a focus on quality and sustainability, Panasonic continues to develop HVAC solutions that contribute to reducing carbon footprints and promoting energy conservation across the globe.

The partnership between Panasonic and EMCO is effective immediately, with Panasonic's heat pump products now available through EMCO HVAC's nationwide distribution network.

About Panasonic Canada

Panasonic Canada Inc., a subsidiary of Panasonic Corporation of North America, is a leading provider of Consumer Lifestyle technologies, as well as innovative Smart Mobility, Energy Transition, Immersive Experiences, and Integrated Supply Chain solutions for its business and government clients. One of Greater Toronto's Top Employers of 2022 and Interbrand's Top 100 Best Global Brands of 2024, Panasonic is a leading technology partner and integrator to its clients across the region. Learn more about Panasonic's ideas and innovations at http://www.panasonic.com/

About EMCO

Emco is one of Canada's leading wholesale distributors of plumbing, HVAC, industrial PVF, and waterworks products for the construction industry. Operating under multiple trade names, Emco has over 275 locations across all provinces in Canada. Emco strives to satisfy the needs of its customers with a focused product assortment, transported and sold through an extensive network of profit centres, distribution warehouses, and showrooms across Canada. Emco was founded in 1906 and has a long history of providing great service and value for its customers and maintaining a great relationship with its suppliers. For more information regarding Emco, please see www.emco.ca

