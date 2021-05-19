MISSISSAUGA, ON, May 19, 2021 /CNW/ - Panasonic Canada Inc. (PCI), a subsidiary of Panasonic Corporation of North America, is proud to announce that it has received the 2021 ENERGY STAR Canada Award for Manufacturer of the Year – Heating and Cooling Equipment for its significant contributions to environmental protection and energy conservation.

"This is an incredible honour for Panasonic, recognizing our leadership and innovation in energy-efficient air conditioning, heating and indoor air quality systems and solutions," said Kevin Smith, general manager, life and device solutions, Panasonic Canada. "Sustainability and contribution to society have been part of our foundation for as long as we've been in business, and we strive to continue making an impact in healthy living and a clean energy environment."

"When you see the ENERGY STAR label, you know it means energy savings. It saves money on energy bills, helps consumers and businesses make informed decisions, and lowers energy use. This year's winners are building a more sustainable, energy-efficient and prosperous future," said the Honourable Seamus O'Regan Jr., Minister of Natural Resources. "Congratulations to Panasonic Canada Inc. as the recipient of the 2021 ENERGY STAR Canada award for Manufacturer of the Year – Heating and Cooling Equipment."

Just last month, Panasonic was recognized in the U.S. as the 2021 ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year – Sustained Excellence Award, for the ninth year in a row. In Canada, Panasonic has been an ENERGY STAR Canada HVAC participant since 2013.

This year's award recognizes Panasonic's significant growth in Canada, with an increase in number of ENERGY STAR certified models for sale by eight percent and an increase in sales of ENERGY STAR certified products by eleven percent. Additionally, by demonstrating agility and adaptability last year, Panasonic increased visibility and awareness of ENERGY STAR certified products through over 20 webinars and web-based training sessions for builders, engineers, architects, and NGOs. The prestigious ENERGY STAR Canada award is a first for Panasonic in Canada overall, and the first time in North America for heating and cooling.

For a complete list of 2021 winners and more information about the ENERGY STAR Canada Awards, visit: https://www.nrcan.gc.ca/energy-efficiency/energy-star-canada/about/energy-star-announcements/energy-star-canada-awards/13524

About Panasonic Canada Inc.

A subsidiary of Panasonic Corporation of North America, Panasonic Canada Inc. provides a broad line of digital and other electronics products and solutions to meet consumer, business and industrial needs. Consumers seeking more information on the company's products can visit Panasonic's home page at Panasonic.com .

Connect with Panasonic:

Twitter , LinkedIn , Facebook and YouTube .

About ENERGY STAR Canada

ENERGY STAR Canada is a 20-year energy efficiency success story. The program is a voluntary partnership between the Government of Canada and more than 1,000 organizations working to use our natural resources more wisely through greater energy efficiency. The program is administered and promoted by Natural Resources Canada. Behind each ENERGY STAR label is a product, home, building or industrial facility that is independently certified to use less energy and reduce emissions that contribute to climate change. ENERGY STAR is Canada's simple choice to save energy and money and protect our environment.



SOURCE Panasonic Canada

For further information: Tracey Seupaul, [email protected]