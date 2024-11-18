Panasonic improves energy efficiency and indoor air quality with new R32 Refrigerant Mini-Split Heat Pumps: EXTERIOS Z and Climapure™ XZ

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Nov. 18, 2024 /CNW/ - Panasonic, a world leader in innovative solutions, announces an advancement in refrigerant and air purification technology with the introduction of their new ductless R32 Refrigerant Mini-Split Heat Pumps. Designed with our future in mind, R32 Refrigerant is a more climate-friendly cooling agent that maintains efficient heat transfer capabilities.

The new line features two new product series.

The EXTERIOS® Z series is a versatile line of ductless air source heat pumps that are more energy efficient than our previous models. To add to its energy-efficient capabilities, the EXTERIOS® Z features Artificial Intelligence with AI ECO technology. This smart system automatically adjusts power and temperature settings to keep homes comfortable. Additionally, it optimizes the compressor's rotation speed for even greater energy efficiency. *

Building upon the features of EXTERIOS® Z, the Climapure® XZ series introduces state-of-the-art air purification with nanoe™ X, an enhanced technology delivering 10 times more hydroxyl radicals per second compared to the previous ClimaPure® XE model. These highly reactive molecules neutralize pollutants, pollens, allergens and odors, while also moisturizing skin and hair. **

Climapure® XZ can also be connected through Panasonic's Comfort Cloud App, which is an all-in-one control centre for heat pumps, allowing users to monitor their energy consumption and switch on nanoe™ X mode to purify their homes on demand.

"Panasonic is committed to helping Canadians breathe well and our R32 Refrigerant Mini-Split Heat Pumps deliver on that commitment," said Kevin Moran, Product Development Manager at Panasonic Canada. "Not only are we setting a new standard for air quality and energy efficiency with advancements such as nanoe™ X technology and R32 refrigerant, but we're also paving the way for a more sustainable tomorrow."

See the full line of R32 Refrigerant Mini-Split Heat Pumps HERE.

Learn more about Panasonic's modern approach to HVAC here and Panasonic GREEN IMPACT™ here, including the brand's initiative to achieve net-zero emissions in their in-house operations by 2030.

