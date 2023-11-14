TORONTO, Nov. 14, 2023 /CNW/ - The Dani Reiss Modern and Contemporary Gallery at the Art Gallery of Ontario (AGO) will meet net-zero carbon operating standards thanks to an investment of $25 million from the federal government. Announced by Minister Fraser and Stephan Jost, Michael and Sonja Koerner Director and CEO of the Art Gallery of Ontario, the new gallery will showcase great art while being energy efficient and operate without burning fossil fuel.

The Art Gallery of Ontario (AGO) is Canada's leading visual art museum, attracting almost 1 million visitors annually. To accommodate its growing collection of modern and contemporary art, the AGO is building the Dani Reiss Modern and Contemporary Gallery. The expansion will increase the AGO's total space available to display art by 30%. Over the last decade, the AGO has experienced rapid growth in its collections, with over 20,000 works of art added in the past five years. In addition to meeting net-zero carbon operating standards, the five-floor, 40,000 square foot gallery space, will be dynamic enough to display the works of today's great modern and contemporary artists and adapt to the needs of future generations of artists working across all media.

"Investments like the one announced today for the Dani Reiss Modern and Contemporary Gallery at the Art Gallery of Ontario ensure that community infrastructure is energy efficient and environmentally friendly. The federal government will continue working with our partners to minimize environmental impacts and build sustainable communities."

The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"The Dani Reiss Modern and Contemporary Gallery is a net-zero carbon building that will allow us to showcase extraordinary art, from a wide range of cultures, in a world class building. The architecture team, donors, and now the federal government have joined forces to ensure the AGO will continue to be a leading global art museum."

Stephan Jost, Michael and Sonja Koerner Director, and CEO of the Art Gallery of Ontario

The federal government is investing $25 million to this project through the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings program (GICB).

to this project through the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings program (GICB). The GICB program aims to improve the places Canadians work, learn, play, live and come together at cutting pollution, making life more affordable, and supporting thousands of good jobs.

Through green and other upgrades to existing public community buildings and new builds in underserved communities, the GICB program helps ensure community facilities are inclusive, accessible, and have a long service life, while also helping Canada move towards its net-zero objectives by 2050.

move towards its net-zero objectives by 2050. At least 10 percent of funding is allocated to projects serving First Nations, Inuit, and Métis communities, including Indigenous populations in urban centres.

The GICB program was created in support of Canada's Strengthened Climate Plan: A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy. It supports the Plan's first pillar through the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions, the increase of energy efficiency, and helping develop higher resilience to climate change.

Strengthened Climate Plan: A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy. It supports the Plan's first pillar through the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions, the increase of energy efficiency, and helping develop higher resilience to climate change. The program is providing $1.5 billion over five years towards green and accessible retrofits, repairs or upgrades.

