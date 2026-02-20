VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 20, 2026 /CNW/ - In today's rapidly changing world, Canada is making major investments to protect our sovereignty, strengthen security and create prosperity.

Person wearing safety glasses working on a mechanical component. Text reads: “PacifiCan invests in defence innovation and capacity building in B.C. to strengthen Canada's security.” (CNW Group/Pacific Economic Development Canada)

Today, the Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada, announced an investment of over $46.6 million for eight B.C. projects that accelerate defence innovation and help local businesses grow and integrate into domestic and international defence supply chains. These projects are part of Canada's first-ever Defence Industrial Strategy and represent foundational investments in B.C.'s defence capabilities.

An investment of over $40.6 million will support five projects - three at the University of British Columbia (UBC) and two at Simon Fraser University (SFU) – to build test facilities and advance research in defence and dual-use industries. This will help local companies speed up innovation in areas such as life sciences, quantum technologies, and artificial intelligence – moving ideas from the lab to the marketplace and the field.

In addition to these investments, over $6 million will help three organizations, including the Association of British Columbia Marine Industries (ABCMI), provide training, workforce development, and guidance to help B.C. businesses enter defence supply chains.

As part of today's announcement, the Honourable Stephanie McLean, Minister of State for Seniors and Member of Parliament for Esquimalt--Saanich--Sooke, visited Barnacle Systems in Victoria to learn how ABCMI is connecting B.C.'s industrial marine businesses to defence contracts through technology development, growing exports, Indigenous business participation, workforce training, and supply-chain growth.

Together, these investments strengthen Canada's defence capacity while directly supporting B.C. businesses, creating jobs, expanding market access, and building long-term economic opportunities across the province. More details about all the projects can be found in the backgrounder below.

New defence-related funding now available

As companies enter and grow in the defence and dual-use sectors, PacifiCan is also investing to help them succeed. PacifiCan is now accepting applications for the Regional Defence Investment Initiative in B.C. from small and medium-sized businesses developing technologies with defence applications in sectors such as artificial intelligence, quantum technologies, and cyber security.

Applications are being accepted until April 15, 2026. To learn more, visit PacifiCan's website.

Quotes

"British Columbia has the talent, innovation, and expertise to help protect Canada. By investing in research infrastructure and helping businesses scale up, we're ensuring B.C. companies can seize defence opportunities while building prosperity across the province and Canada."

-The Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for PacifiCan

"These investments are giving local B.C. companies the momentum to scale up, break into defence supply chains, and create good jobs close to home while delivering the equipment the CAF needs. They are investments that strengthen Canadian safety, security, and sovereignty while also growing our economy at the same time."

-The Honourable Jill McKnight, Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence and Member of Parliament for Delta

"Canada's security depends on innovation, with our defence industry being more than three times as research and development‑intensive as the Canadian manufacturing sector overall. Today's investments position B.C. businesses and researchers to deliver cutting‑edge solutions that protect our country while creating economic opportunities at home."

-The Honourable Stephen Fuhr, Secretary of State for Defence Procurement and Member of Parliament for Kelowna

"Greater Victoria's defence industry -- from our marine sector to technology innovators -- is a vital part of Canada's security. These investments help local businesses access opportunities that will serve our country for generations."

-The Honourable Stephanie McLean, Secretary of State for Seniors and Member of Parliament for Esquimalt--Saanich--Sooke

"UBC is grateful for PacifiCan's support for research that strengthens Canada's sovereignty and drives economic growth. These investments will enhance research infrastructure and accelerate the development of breakthrough technologies in critical areas including life sciences, artificial intelligence, quantum, as well as marine and aerospace technologies -- helping UBC develop top talent and move discoveries from our labs into real-world impact."

-Dr. Benoit-Antoine Bacon, President and Vice-Chancellor, University of British Columbia

"Canada is investing in building the capabilities and capacities to uphold and assert our country's sovereignty and lessen our dependence on others for our defence. These investments are building on the rapidly growing and capable marine and defence industry in the province through driving innovation and creating great jobs for B.C. workers while strengthening local supply chains and increasing exports."

-Alex Rueben, Executive Director, Association of British Columbia Marine Industries (ABCMI)

Quick facts

The Regional Defence Investment Initiative (RDII) is a national, three-year $379.2 million initiative delivered through Canada's Regional Development Agencies.

PacifiCan is delivering $67.5 million through RDII in British Columbia over three years, beginning in 2025 to 2028.

RDII strengthens defence and dual-use industries by building industrial capacity, research infrastructure, and supply chain readiness. Dual-use industries have both military and civilian uses.

Investments will help British Columbian businesses build capacity, strengthen supply chains, and advance technologies that support Canada's sovereignty, security, and economic resilience.

RDII is part of Canada's first Defence Industrial Strategy (DIS), which is investing an initial $6.6 billion to spark the Canadian industrial base and supply chains, beginning with $2.1 billion this year.

The DIS will create 125,000 high-paying careers, increase our defence exports by 50%, raise the share of defence acquisitions awarded to Canadian firms to 70%, and grow Canadian defence industry revenues by 240%.

Associated Links

Stay connected

Follow PacifiCan on X and LinkedIn

Toll-Free Number: 1-888-338-9378

TTY (telecommunications device for the hearing impaired): 1-877-303-3388

Backgrounder

Today, the Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada, announced an investment of over $46.6 million for eight B.C. projects that accelerate defence innovation and help local businesses grow and integrate into domestic and international defence supply chains. These projects are part of Canada's first Defence Industrial Strategy and represent foundational investments in B.C.'s defence capabilities.

The projects announced today are:

University of British Columbia

$7,137,482

Develop a handheld automated system designed to rapidly detect pathogens and monitor health during critical situations, such as defence operations and fieldwork. This dual-use innovation will help strengthen Canada's capacity to respond to potential health risks, both at home and abroad.

$4,750,000

Upgrade equipment at the Quantum Matter Institute to help small- and medium-sized businesses build next-generation computer chips, sensors and advanced materials right here in B.C. This will strengthen Canada's position as a global leader in quantum computing and the secure communications capabilities our military requires.

$8,758,918

Establish the Asymmetric Last Line (ALL) research accelerator to accelerate the design, manufacturing, testing, and deployment of new defence and dual-use technologies. ALL will focus on power systems, aerospace materials and structures, computing and AI, marine technologies for harsh environments, sensors and instrumentation, and attritable defence assets. This will help B.C. innovators bring advanced defence and security solutions to Canada and its Allies faster.

UBC-Sauder Creative Destruction Lab – Vancouver

$1,579,809

Help defence technology companies in B.C. scale-up, grow and access defence and dual-use supply chains through defence procurement training, targeted mentorship opportunities, direct engagement with defence prime contractors, and on-site support at key industry events This will help drive business growth, create new market opportunities, and position B.C. companies for success in global defence industries.

Simon Fraser University

$10,187,349

Design, deploy and operate the Vancouver Quantum Network – a cutting-edge testbed that connects research, industry, and government partners across Metro Vancouver through quantum-secure communications. This will help build domestic expertise to protect Canada's critical infrastructure from cyber threats.

$9,770,262

Establish a secure, high-performing computing network to train AI models and process sensitive data for both defence and civilian uses. This will help accelerate AI-driven innovation for national security and position Canada to scale essential defence technologies.

Alacrity



$2,621,746

Help B.C. businesses enter defence and dual-use supply chains while also accelerating the commercialization of new technologies and expanding access to export markets through targeted outreach and readiness assessments, hands-on defence procurement training, tailored advisory and strategic matchmaking, and participation in defence events and demo days. This will help strengthen Canada's domestic defence sector, create well-paying jobs and position local companies to compete globally in key technology industries.

Association of British Columbia Marine Industries



$1,866,864

Strengthen B.C.'s marine and defence sectors by supporting the commercialization of new technologies, expanding exports, supporting Indigenous businesses, training workers, and connecting suppliers through events and trade shows. This investment will help build a stronger domestic defence ecosystem, and position B.C. as a global leader in marine and defence industries.

SOURCE Pacific Economic Development Canada

Contacts : Renée LeBlanc Proctor, Senior Communications Advisor and Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities and Minister responsible for PacifiCan, [email protected]; Lynsey Brothers, Communications Manager, PacifiCan, [email protected]