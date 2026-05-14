NEW WESTMINSTER, BC, May 14, 2026 /CNW/ - Manufacturing plays a vital role in British Columbia's economy, providing good jobs, powering supply chains, and supporting key industries from construction and clean technology to natural resources and food production. With trade disruptions, rising costs and supply chain pressures impacting the sector, the Government of Canada is taking decisive action to help B.C. manufacturers remain competitive and grow.

Person working on machine in factory. Text reads: Government of Canada enhances manufacturing resilience and competitiveness in British Columbia. (CNW Group/Pacific Economic Development Canada)

Today, at the Manufacturing Excellence Forum in New Westminster, Jake Sawatski Member of Parliament for New Westminster--Burnaby--Maillardville, on behalf of the Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada (PacifiCan), announced an investment of over $1.4 million for the Excellence in Manufacturing Consortium of Canada (EMC) to help B.C. manufacturers adapt, expand, and reach new domestic and international markets.

The investment announced today, made through PacifiCan's Regional Innovation Ecosystems program, will support EMC's three‑year B.C. Manufacturing Resilience and Support Program. As a national, not-for-profit organization, EMC works directly with manufacturers across Canada to improve performance and competitiveness, bringing proven expertise and best practices to support B.C.'s manufacturing sector.

EMC's B.C. program will offer workshops, hands-on assessments, and tailored export support to help manufacturers improve productivity, prepare for new markets, and strengthen supply chains. Activities include in-plant productivity and trade readiness assessments, a B.C. supply chain and export forum, and the launch of a provincial supply chain mapping platform. The program is expected to support more than 100 manufacturers across British Columbia.

This announcement builds on the Government of Canada's recent announcement of additional national measures to support manufacturers affected by trade disruptions. These measures include expanded financing through the Business Development Bank of Canada and additional investments delivered by regional development agencies through the Regional Tariff Response Initiative, which supports small and medium-sized businesses in a wide range of sectors across the Canadian economy. Together, these measures are helping manufacturers stabilize their operations, invest in productivity, and adapt to evolving market conditions.

Quotes

"B.C.'s manufacturers are innovative, resilient, and ready to grow – and at a time of global uncertainty and trade disruption, we don't stand still, we act. Today's investment will help manufacturers modernize operations, strengthen supply chains, and seize new opportunities in domestic and global markets – supporting good jobs, strong communities and a stronger Canadian economy."

-The Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada (PacifiCan)

"EMC is listening closely to what BC manufacturers are telling us. Businesses are navigating ongoing supply chain disruptions while also looking to diversify into new markets and strengthen domestic manufacturing capacity. Through 'Make it Here', we will work alongside our network of manufacturers to identify opportunities to produce more here at home, expand into domestic and international markets, and strengthen BC's supply chain. By leveraging EMC's national infrastructure, we can help connect companies, share expertise, and support sustainable long-term growth and resilience throughout the sector."

-Jean-Pierre (JP) Giroux, President, Excellence in Manufacturing Consortium of Canada (EMC)

Quick facts

Manufacturing contributes approximately $16–17 billion to British Columbia's GDP and employs about 170,000–180,000 people across the province.

Excellence in Manufacturing Consortium supports more than 1,800 manufacturers in B.C. representing approximately 63,000 workers across the province.

The Manufacturing Excellence Forum connects manufacturers with practical tools, peer insights, and expert guidance to build supply‑chain resilience, navigate trade pressures, and expand into new markets.

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SOURCE Pacific Economic Development Canada

Contacts: Mohammad Hussain, Director of Communications, Office of the Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities and Minister responsible for PacifiCan, [email protected]; Lynsey Brothers, Communications Manager, PacifiCan, [email protected]