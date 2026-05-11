VANCOUVER, BC, May 11, 2026 /CNW/ - Across British Columbia, businesses are developing, commercializing and adopting artificial intelligence (AI) and quantum technology to drive innovation, create intellectual property, and build globally competitive products made in Canada. During a time of economic uncertainty and shifting global markets, the Government of Canada is investing in innovative B.C. companies so they can scale up, build resilience, and compete globally, while anchoring valuable AI and quantum technology innovation in Canada.

Person using exoskeleton robotics to walk. Text reads: Accelerating commercialization and adoption of AI and quantum technologies in British Columbia (CNW Group/Pacific Economic Development Canada)

Today, the Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada (PacifiCan), announced an investment of over $17.3 million in eight businesses across British Columbia's tech sector. These investments will accelerate the adoption and commercialization of AI and quantum technologies and help B.C. businesses grow.

Minister Robertson made the announcement at Human in Motion Robotics (HMR), a Vancouver-based company that creates the world's most advanced wearable robotic system, XoMotion, to help people with mobility impairments regain independence. HMR is receiving a $3 million investment to help commercialize a personal mobility exoskeleton by integrating AI into its core technology, filing for intellectual property protection, and scaling manufacturing for use beyond clinical settings into home and community environments. This investment will improve health outcomes for people with spinal cord injuries and other neurological conditions, support skilled jobs in B.C., and strengthen Canada's leadership in AI and robotics.

Seven other businesses are also receiving investments, including Dream Photonics, a semiconductor company that makes advanced optics to power next-generation communications, computing, and sensors. Dream Photonics will receive over $1.1 million to purchase cutting-edge manufacturing equipment and hire skilled workers to establish domestic pilot manufacturing of the optical interconnects that enable AI and quantum chips to communicate. This will strengthen Canada's quantum supply chain, anchor production capacity in B.C. and create highly skilled jobs.

By supporting the creation and commercialization of homegrown innovation, today's investments will help lead growth, generate domestic prosperity, and ensure Canada remains a global technology leader. More details on all the investments can be found in the backgrounder below.

This announcement comes as B.C. gets ready to host the second year of Web Summit Vancouver, the world's leading technology conference. Through PacifiCan, the Government of Canada is investing $6.6 million to connect Canada's tech sector to global opportunities at Web Summit Vancouver. The event will put Canadian innovation in the spotlight, drive business growth, and create good jobs in B.C. and beyond.

Quotes

"Across B.C., ambitious entrepreneurs are harnessing the power of AI and quantum technologies to turn ideas into market–ready solutions. By commercializing and adopting cutting–edge innovations, these companies are strengthening Canada's domestic technology base and sharpening our global competitive edge. PacifiCan's investment to connect Canadian companies to global opportunities at Web Summit Vancouver is helping these innovators scale faster, attract international attention, and showcase B.C.'s ingenuity on the world stage."

-The Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada

"We see a future where intelligent wearable robots seamlessly restore mobility and independence in everyday life. This investment accelerates that vision--enabling us to integrate AI at the core of our technology, expand into homes and communities, and establish Canada as a global leader in transforming human mobility through robotics."

-Siamak Arzanpour & Edward Park, Co-CEOs, Human in Motion Robotics

"Dream Photonics is solving one of the most challenging aspects of manufacturing AI and quantum hardware – getting the light in and out of the photonic chips, and into optical fibers."

-Lukas Chrostowski. CEO, Dream Photonics Inc.

Quick facts

B.C.'s AI sector has more than doubled in size in the last two years, reaching almost 600 AI companies.

B.C. businesses are leaders in AI adoption, with 14.7% planning to implement AI within the next year--the second-highest rate in Canada.

The North American market for robotic exoskeletons for mobility was valued at $500M in 2024 and is projected to reach approximately $2B by 2030.

Market demand for scalable quantum photonic components is growing rapidly, with Canadian and international companies projecting multi-million unit needs in the coming years.

In 2025, Web Summit brought 15,727 attendees from 117 countries to Vancouver. Participants had the opportunity to connect with 681 investors and hear from 345 speakers about the future of technology.

Since its creation in 2021, PacifiCan has invested over $387 million in B.C. tech companies to help them succeed in markets around the world – and an additional $175 million through not-for-profit organizations that work with companies and grow the tech ecosystem.

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Backgrounder

Today, the Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada (PacifiCan), announced an investment of over $17.3 million in eight businesses across British Columbia's tech sector. These investments will accelerate the adoption and commercialization of AI and quantum technologies and help B.C. businesses grow.

The investments announced today are:

BioConscious Technologies - $1,500,000

BioConscious Technologies is a Vancouver-based health technology company that develops technologies to help people manage diabetes, including Endobits, an AI platform that can detect a medical event at its earliest stage for patients with diabetes. PacifiCan's investment will support commercialization of Endobits for hospitals across Canada and the United States. This will create good jobs, deliver new digital health solutions, improve diabetes care and help Canadian digital health technology reach new markets.

Dream Photonics - $1,168,908

Dream Photonics is a Vancouver–based semiconductor company that makes advanced optics to power next-generation communications, computing, and sensors. Dream Photonics will purchase cutting-edge manufacturing equipment and hire skilled workers to establish domestic pilot manufacturing of the optical interconnects that enable AI and quantum chips to communicate. This will strengthen Canada's quantum supply chain, anchor production capacity in B.C. and create highly skilled jobs.

Human in Motion Robotics - $3,000,000

Human in Motion Robotics is a Vancouver-based company that creates the world's most advanced wearable robotic system, XoMotion, to help people with mobility impairments regain independence. An exoskeleton enhances mobility for individuals with lower body impairment by strapping around a user's legs, hips, and torso and using motorized joints to replicate natural human walking. HMR will commercialize a personal mobility exoskeleton by integrating AI into its core technology, filing for intellectual property protection, and scaling manufacturing for use beyond clinical settings into home and community environments. This investment will improve health outcomes for people with spinal cord injuries and other neurological conditions, support skilled jobs in B.C., and strengthen Canada's leadership in AI and robotics.

MLVX Technologies- $2,554,685

MLVX Technologies (doing business as Metaspectral) is a Vancouver–based company that develops advanced AI-powered imaging systems that help recycling facilities quickly and accurately identify and sort different materials that would otherwise end up in a landfill. PacifiCan's investment will support the commercialization of Metaspectral's technology by enabling the company to purchase specialized sensors and hardware and to hire skilled staff. This will support skilled jobs, strengthen domestic environmental technology capabilities, and help reduce landfill waste.

Musora - $5,000,000

Musora is an Abbotsford-based music technology company that delivers subscription-based online music education for drums, piano, guitar, bass and vocals to students in more than 90 countries. The investment will help Musora build a new in–house studio, expand multilingual content -- including Spanish–language programming -- and enhance its digital platform with AI–enabled features that personalize learning experiences. This will strengthen Canada's digital and creative industries and help a B.C. company grow its exports by reaching new international audiences through scalable online services.

Starfish Medical - $620,000

Starfish Medical is a Victoria–based product development company that helps medical device firms design, test and bring new products to market. PacifiCan's investment will support the purchase of computing equipment and hiring of AI specialists to develop an AI platform that accelerates medical device design. This is expected to support high–quality technical jobs, accelerate innovation in life sciences, and increase export revenues for B.C.–based health technology services, while improving health outcomes for patients.

ThisFish - $665,000

ThisFish is a Vancouver–based digital technology company that develops advanced software and AI-powered camera systems to help seafood processors and canneries automate quality inspection and track products. PacifiCan's investment will support the global scaling of its smart camera system through hiring of staff, expanded AI model development, and technology commercialization. This will support good jobs and increase exports while strengthening Canada's seafood value chain.

VRIFY - $2,870,000

VRIFY is a Vancouver–based technology company that builds tools to help mining companies find and analyze mineral resources more efficiently by turning complex geological data into clear exploration targets. PacifiCan's investment will support expanded research and development that will advance VRIFY's AI–assisted mineral discovery platform. This will create high-tech jobs and speed up mineral exploration while reducing environmental impacts and growing VRIFY's position in global mining markets.

SOURCE Pacific Economic Development Canada

Contacts: Mohammad Hussain, Director of Communications, Office of the Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities and Minister responsible for PacifiCan, [email protected]; Lynsey Brothers, Communications Manager, PacifiCan, [email protected]