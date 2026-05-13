VANCOUVER, BC, May 13, 2026 /CNW/ - In a rapidly changing global environment, Canada is focused on what we can control – strengthening our economy at home and making it easier for Canadian businesses to trade with each other. That is why the Government of Canada is investing in practical, action-oriented support to help B.C. businesses seize opportunities across the country.

Two workers wearing safety helmets and safety vests standing in front of stacked shipping containers while a forklift operates in a port yard. Text reads: Government of Canada helps B.C. businesses unlock new domestic markets. (CNW Group/Pacific Economic Development Canada)

Today, the Honourable Jill McKnight, Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence and Member of Parliament for Delta, on behalf of the Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada (PacifiCan), announced an investment of over $3.2 million in the Greater Vancouver Board of Trade (GVBOT) and its subsidiary World Trade Centre-Vancouver to deliver Canada Connect, an initiative to drive domestic trade growth for B.C. and Canadian companies.

The Canada Connect program will help businesses find new opportunities, connect with buyers, and grow their sales and supply chains within Canada by providing clear market insights, targeted training, domestic trade missions, and hands-on advice. Companies who participate will grow revenues, reach new Canadian customers, and create good jobs in B.C. and across the country.

Today's investment builds on Canada's broader strategy to build one strong Canadian economy. In April 2026, the Government of Canada launched the Domestic Trade Commissioners Network, bringing together representatives from each province, territory, and federal Regional Development Agencies, including PacifiCan, to help businesses across the country expand their business activity to more parts of Canada. Canada Connect, and partnerships with organizations such as GVBOT, is one way the Government of Canada is turning this national approach into action.

PacifiCan's investment in GVBOT will be highlighted this afternoon at the Canada Connect: Domestic Trade Reception during Web Summit Vancouver, the world's leading technology conference. Through PacifiCan, the Government of Canada is also investing $6.6 million in Web Summit Vancouver to connect Canada's tech sector to opportunities both at home and around the world.

Quotes

"British Columbia's entrepreneurs and businesses have the talent, drive and innovation that Canada needs right now. With this PacifiCan investment, Canada Connect will give them a real pathway to new customers, new partners, and new revenue in markets across the country. This is what building one strong Canadian economy looks like."

-The Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada (PacifiCan)

"Delta is home to ambitious businesses that are ready to grow. This investment gives British Columbia entrepreneurs tools and supports they need to unlock new opportunities across Canada. We are making it easier for B.C. entrepreneurs to expand their business in other provinces, creating stable, long-term careers that strengthen communities and build an economy that works for everyone."

-The Honourable Jill McKnight, Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence and Member of Parliament for Delta

"Strengthening trade within Canada is a fundamental step toward long-term economic sovereignty and building a more prosperous, resilient economy. Through the Canada Connect program, entrepreneurs will get the support they need to grow sales, create good jobs, and strengthen domestic supply chains. This work builds on our World Trade Centre's track record of supporting over 600 companies in generating hundreds of millions in new revenue. We look forward to helping businesses here in B.C. and across Canada build their networks and reach new customers."

-Bridgitte Anderson, President and CEO, Greater Vancouver Board of Trade

Quick facts

Every year, around $530 billion worth of goods and services move across provincial and territorial borders. This is equal to almost 20% of Canada's gross domestic product.

Eliminating all federal, provincial and territorial internal trade barriers could boost GDP by as much as $200 billion over time, which is equivalent to $5,100 per person.

Established in 1887, the Greater Vancouver Board of Trade is recognized as a leading business association, engaging its members to inform public policy at all levels of government and empowering them to succeed and prosper in the global economy. It has a reach across British Columbia and its membership comprises one-third of B.C.'s workforce.

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SOURCE Pacific Economic Development Canada

Contacts: Mohammad Hussain, Director of Communications, Office of the Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities and Minister responsible for PacifiCan, [email protected]; Lynsey Brothers, Communications Manager, PacifiCan, [email protected]