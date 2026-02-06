NANAIMO, BC, Feb. 6, 2026 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is committed to addressing food insecurity, supporting producers, and strengthening supply chains to help Canadians get ahead. In British Columbia, organizations like Loaves and Fishes Community Food Bank are helping solve local food challenges and building resilient communities across Vancouver Island and the B.C. coast, from Victoria to Haida Gwaii.

Packing boxes filled with food in a warehouse. Text reads: "PacifiCan invests $5 million to build a new food distribution facility on Vancouver Island." (CNW Group/Pacific Economic Development Canada)

Today, the Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada (PacifiCan), announced an investment of $5 million in Loaves and Fishes, a Nanaimo-based organization that is transforming the way food donations reach families and communities in need.

Loaves and Fishes supports over 40 communities across Vancouver Island and the B.C. coast by collecting surplus food from local grocers and wholesalers and redistributing it to schools, households and other partner organizations. With many communities facing high food costs, Loaves and Fishes is helping to reduce food waste and stabilize year-round supply of food in the region.

With PacifiCan's investment, Loaves and Fishes will establish a centralized food recovery and distribution warehouse in Nanaimo. The newly designed 24,000 square foot facility will feature expanded storage capacity and modernized loading bays.

These upgrades will allow Loaves and Fishes to partner with more donors, accept larger donations, send more shipments to remote areas with limited access to fresh food, and serve communities from Victoria to Haida Gwaii.

Quotes

"Vancouver Island is home to dedicated leaders and organizations working hard to ensure families have access to healthy, reliable food. By supporting community resources like Loaves and Fishes, PacifiCan is helping ease everyday pressures for British Columbians and strengthening the resilience of communities across the region. This investment makes life more affordable today while building a stronger foundation for the future."

-The Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for PacifiCan

"By improving year-round access to nutritious food and reducing waste, Loaves and Fishes is strengthening food security in communities across Vancouver Island. PacifiCan's investment will not only support local businesses and supply chains, it will give families in need the chance to get ahead."

-The Honourable Stephanie McLean, Secretary of State (Seniors) and Member of Parliament for Esquimalt, Saanich, and Sooke

"PacifiCan's investment enables Loaves and Fishes to scale what we do best: recover food that would otherwise be wasted and deliver it efficiently to the communities that need it most. This new facility will significantly strengthen food security across Vancouver Island and coastal B.C., particularly for remote and underserved communities."

-Peter Sinclair, Executive Director of Loaves and Fishes Community Food Bank

Quick Facts

Loaves and Fishes Community Food Bank is a non-profit organization headquartered in Nanaimo. It was selected by Food Banks BC to become the national food sharing distribution hub for Vancouver Island.

PacifiCan is the federal economic development agency dedicated to British Columbians.

On January 26, 2026, the Government of Canada announced a series of actions to strengthen domestic food production and improve access to affordable, nutritious food.

Associated Links

Stay connected

Follow PacifiCan on X and LinkedIn

Toll-Free Number: 1-888-338-9378

TTY (telecommunications device for the hearing impaired): 1-877-303-3388

SOURCE Pacific Economic Development Canada

Contacts: Renée LeBlanc Proctor, Senior Communications Advisor and Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities and Minister responsible for PacifiCan, [email protected]; Lynsey Brothers, Communications Manager, [email protected]