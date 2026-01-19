KELOWNA, BC, Jan. 19, 2026 /CNW/ - PacifiCan works with ambitious and innovative businesses across British Columbia to help them grow, boost productivity, and reach new customers in Canada and internationally.

Today, the Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada (PacifiCan) announced an investment of $2.5 million for Kelowna-based MAKR Group. MAKR designs and manufactures steel components, playground equipment, and water management systems, and supplies them to parks and splash pads around the world.

Person manufacturing steel component. Text reads: "PacifiCan invests $2.5 million to support local manufacturing in Kelowna." (CNW Group/Pacific Economic Development Canada)

PacifiCan's investment will help MAKR improve operations by implementing an innovative 'Industrial Internet of Things' (IIoT) system. This system will connect smart manufacturing machines to the internet using sensors, enabling real-time communication of operational status. By identifying production inefficiencies and issues more quickly, the IIoT system will help enhance product quality, optimize resources, and save time and money.

The number of spray parks and splash pads is expected to rise 22 per cent worldwide by 2028, with construction investment anticipated to grow from $3.7 billion to $5 billion. This project will help MAKR's Waterplay business and Wekid manufacturing plant increase sales, create jobs, and strengthen its competitiveness in this expanding market.

The repayable funding announced today is provided through PacifiCan's Business Scale-up and Productivity program, which helps high-growth B.C. businesses expand, producing and selling more of their innovative products and services. Through investments like these, British Columbians are growing their businesses and creating prosperity in British Columbia and Canada.

"British Columbia's manufacturing sector is a key driver of innovation, job creation, and economic growth. With this investment, PacifiCan is helping local businesses scale up and contribute to one strong Canadian economy--building prosperity in B.C. and across the country."

-The Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada

"MAKR Group is an example of the many growth-oriented businesses that call Kelowna home. Today's investment will reinforce our community's reputation for innovation by providing this dynamic manufacturer with the support they need so that they can continue to generate good, local jobs and contribute to B.C.'s prosperity."

-The Honourable Stephen Fuhr, Secretary of State (Defence Procurement) and Member of Parliament for Kelowna

"PacifiCan's investment is a powerful vote of confidence in MAKR Group, our people, and advanced manufacturing in Kelowna. This funding will allow us to accelerate innovation in our shop, strengthen our global competitiveness, and create high-quality jobs locally, while advancing our purpose of connecting communities around the world through play and social experiences."

-Jill White, President and Owner, MAKR Group

The MAKR Group is comprised of three working brands: Waterplay, a global splash pad provider; Parkworks, a North American park space supplier; and Wekid Mfg, a professional steel manufacturing team.

A water spray park, also known as a splash pad, is a public recreation area with interactive water features like jets, sprays, dumping buckets and fountains. With little to no standing water, spray parks are a safe, accessible, and inclusive lifeguard-free alternative to pools.

Waterplay's first installation was in 1987 in Whistler. Since then, the company has designed and installed thousands of splash pads on six continents around the world. Waterplay's splash pads are manufactured in Kelowna by its sister company, Wekid Mfg.

PacifiCan is the federal economic development agency dedicated to British Columbians.

