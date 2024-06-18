Globally recognized tech conference Web Summit Vancouver to provide significant boost to British Columbia's tech sectors for three years starting in 2025

VANCOUVER, BC, June 18, 2024 /CNW/ - The Collision Conference, hailed as the 'Olympics of Tech,' is coming to Vancouver thanks to support from the Government of Canada and a network of local economic development partners. The conference, to be rebranded as Web Summit Vancouver in 2025, will drive economic growth, attract investment and tech talent to British Columbia, and position our region as a global hub for innovation.

PacifiCan funding of $6.6 million will connect B.C. tech sector to global opportunities (CNW Group/Pacific Economic Development Canada)

Today, the Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of Emergency Preparedness and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada (PacifiCan) announced $6.6 million in funding to Destination Vancouver to host Web Summit in Vancouver over three years starting in May 2025. The Minister made the announcement in Toronto while attending Collison 2024.

British Columbia's tech sector includes over 11,000 companies and provides quality jobs for over 200,000 people. Bringing Web Summit to Vancouver will connect B.C.'s brightest innovators and entrepreneurs with tech leaders from around the globe, creating investment opportunities and lasting benefits for the local tech ecosystem.

Web Summit will also attract thousands of people to Vancouver's hotels, restaurants and other businesses, providing economic benefits to B.C.'s tourism sector.

Web Summit Vancouver is the result of a successful collaboration with partners who share PacifiCan's ambition for British Columbia and Canada. By partnering with Destination Vancouver, the Province of British Columbia, Innovate BC, Invest Vancouver, and the City of Vancouver, PacifiCan is helping bring the tech world to B.C.'s doorstep.

PacifiCan's vision is enduring prosperity for all British Columbians. The Government of Canada's investment in Web Summit Vancouver will resonate well beyond 2027, strengthening the tech ecosystem and propelling B.C. forward.

Quotes

"PacifiCan is here to champion B.C. as a global hub for innovation and technology, with cutting-edge talent and companies that are poised for international growth. Web Summit Vancouver is a transformative opportunity for the region that will create the conditions for growth that will continue for years."

- The Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of Emergency Preparedness and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada (PacifiCan)

Quick Facts:

Vancouver has been ranked first for high-tech job growth in North America , with a 62.7% increase from 2016 to 2021.

has been ranked first for high-tech job growth in , with a 62.7% increase from 2016 to 2021. B.C.'s tech sector provides high-quality jobs with salaries almost 80% higher than the provincial average.

Web Summit is a technology events company, bringing together a global community of founders, entrepreneurs, business leaders, and investors to connect and exchange ideas about the technology and trends shaping the world.

Destination Vancouver is a non-profit, member-led destination marketing and management organization for Vancouver . Their purpose is to transform communities and visitors through the power of travel and to be thoughtful leaders, advocates and ambassadors for Vancouver .

is a non-profit, member-led destination marketing and management organization for . Their purpose is to transform communities and visitors through the power of travel and to be thoughtful leaders, advocates and ambassadors for . PacifiCan is the dedicated federal economic development agency for British Columbians. PacifiCan's programs and services help businesses, not-for-profits and communities grow stronger.

Associated Links:

Stay connected



Follow PacifiCan on Twitter and LinkedIn



Toll-Free Number: 1-888-338-9378

TTY (telecommunications device for the hearing impaired): 1-877-303-3388

SOURCE Pacific Economic Development Canada

Contacts: Haley Hodgson, Senior Communications Advisor, Office of the Minister of Emergency Preparedness and Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada (PacifiCan), [email protected]; Lynsey Brothers, A/Communications Manager, PacifiCan, [email protected]