PACE is Edmonton's first local political party

EDMONTON, AB, Jan. 27, 2025 /CNW/ - Principled Accountable Coalition for Edmonton—PACE— became the first Edmonton municipal political party created under recent provincial legislation when Edmonton Elections approved the party's application today.

"This is an historic day," said Sheila Phimester, PACE President. "We have worked very hard for many months to get here. But, thanks to the support of so many volunteers and the more than 1,200 people who signed our petition, PACE is now officially participating in the October civic election."

PACE will offer Edmonton voters a slate of common-sense candidates committed to five foundational principles and priorities. Value for Taxes. Council must be honest and realistic about the fiscal capabilities of our city and apply basic cost controls over both capital and operating budgets. Safety and Security. Without this Edmonton cannot build and share our community with others. Some glaring problems need cooperative community-based solutions. Open for Business. Council must demonstrate a willingness to embrace innovation. PACE believes in creating a welcoming culture for new enterprise. First Things First. City Hall needs to concentrate on achieving excellence in delivery of core services rather than getting distracted by things beyond its mandate. Accountable to You. PACE will transform the current sham of "engagement" to really listen to citizens. Legitimate concerns must be heeded.

PACE has heard from citizens about a broad range of complaints, from high taxes, to cost overruns, to unrealistic climate spending and more.

"City Council really needs a shake-up," said Phimester. "The radical zoning by-law is just one example of a policy that has created a lot of anger and distrust," she added.

The party will invite applications from candidates and will begin the party nomination process in the next few days. Details are being updated on the party website at pacenow.ca.

SOURCE PACE

For more information or to arrange media interviews contact: Sheila Phimester, PACE President, [email protected], 780-916-5992; Doug Main, PACE VP, Communications, 780-994-0330, [email protected]