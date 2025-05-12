PACE Introduces First Group of Candidates for Edmonton's 2025 Municipal Election

EDMONTON, AB , May 12, 2025 /CNW/ - PACE—Principled Accountable Coalition for Edmonton—introduces the first group of candidates for Edmonton's upcoming municipal election.

"Our goal is to unite practical, fiscally prudent, community-focused voices across Edmonton and offer Edmonton voters a team of Council candidates they can support and be proud of," says Sheila Phimester, PACE President. "Our first six individuals showcase the kind of talent and dedication that will make a real difference on Council", she added.

PACE presents candidates for six Edmonton electoral wards:

Albert Mazzocca for Ward Dene, North East Edmonton

Fidel Ammar for Ward tastawiyiniwak, North Central Edmonton

Hali Kaur for Ward Karhiio, South East Edmonton

Justin Thomas for Ward Métis, East Edmonton

Ken Ropcean for Ward sipiwiyiniwak, South West Edmonton

Rob Fediuk for Ward Anirniq, North West Edmonton

PACE is continuing to build its team, with more individuals going through an extensive vetting process. "The rigorous nomination process sets PACE candidates apart from others on the ballot," says Phimester. It also helps Edmontonians identify which candidates are committed to principles such as Value for Taxes, Accountability and Community Safety.

Doug Main, PACE's VP of Communication, said the party has heard loud and clear about the issues during several months of information meetings. "Among the issues that have ignited support for PACE candidates are big tax increases, radical zoning bylaws, unsafe LRT stations, crime and disorder in our communities, LRT and bike lane construction that has hurt so many businesses," he said. "You add in wasteful spending on things like electric buses, and a blatant disregard for community input, it's no wonder people are fed up."

