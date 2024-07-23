It's Time for a Principled, Accountable Coalition for Edmonton

Embargoed until

Thursday, July 25th 11:30 AM

The Banff Room

Derrick Golf and Winter Club

3500 119 St. NW

EDMONTON, AB, July 23, 2024 /CNW/ - A group of concerned Edmonton citizens is preparing to launch a new, municipal political party that will offer voters a principled, accountable coalition of candidates in Edmonton's next municipal election.

"We are called PACE," said Sheila Phimester, President of the founding group. "Our party's name gives a clear indication of what we stand for", she added. "We are a P rincipled, A ccountable C oalition for E dmonton. We favour lower taxes, smaller government, simple regulations and realistic budgets. Our current City Council evidently does not."

The Alberta government passage of amendments to Municipal Government legislation has made the creation of political parties in the municipal arena possible in both Edmonton and Calgary. Once the province has established the formal rules and regulations regarding municipal parties PACE will apply for official designation, with a formal structure, officers, governance, processes, personnel and accountability. In the meantime, PACE will continue to organize, raise funds, engage talent, build operational capacity and develop communications tools.

Doug Main, a former Edmonton MLA, is the VP, Communications for PACE. "We want a fiscally prudent, business-friendly, growth-oriented, community focused, common-sense, practical approach to problem solving and the management of city affairs, " he said. "Voters deserve to understand what each candidate's approach will be once elected to Council," he explained. "A political party, with clear principles and priorities, helps voters understand the choices they will face on election day."

