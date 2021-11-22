Overwhelming Majority of Surrey Residents Support and Want to Keep Surrey RCMP

SURREY, BC, Nov. 22, 2021 /CNW/ - A Pollara Strategic Insights survey of 811 Surrey residents, conducted October 21 to November 4, found 84% have a favourable impression of the RCMP, and 76% agree the transition should be halted until a more detailed accounting and full costs can be considered.

"This survey and its findings are consistent with four previous Pollara Strategic Insights surveys conducted since January 2020. It is particularly timely and telling as residents continue to await the delayed release of the City of Surrey's budget which should include a clear accounting of policing costs," said Brian Sauvé, President of the National Police Federation.

"The ongoing delays and lack of planning surrounding this proposed transition means that taxpayers are now funding two police services; one of which has dozens of officers who are not providing police services on its multi-million-dollar payroll."

The Pollara Strategic Insights survey, conducted by phone and online, including 254 participants who identified as South Asian. The survey found that support for a referendum on the future of policing remains high at 61%, and that 62% opposition to the Mayor's plan (with 47% of those respondents strongly opposed) is also consistent despite various City-related parties' attempts to convey progress in the midst of repeatedly missed deadlines and escalating costs.

"As a long-time Surrey resident and former Surrey RCMP Member, I'm hearing every day that Surrey residents want reduced Council spending, an accounting of escalating policing costs and a say on the future of policing in their city," said Trevor Dinwoodie, NPF Director, Pacific Region and a former Sgt. with Surrey RCMP. "The RCMP have been underfunded to pay for the Surrey Police Service and this is taking a toll on Members as they remain fully committed to serving and protecting their community in increasingly difficult, politically created circumstances."

The survey also found that favourable ratings for Mayor Doug McCallum is at a two-year low; having declined from 53% in January 2020 to only 30% now.

About the National Police Federation:

The National Police Federation (NPF) was certified to represent ~20,000 RCMP Members serving across Canada and internationally in the summer of 2019. The NPF is the largest police labour relations organization in Canada; the second largest in North America and is the first independent national association to represent RCMP Members.

The NPF is focused on improving public safety in Canada by focusing on increasing resources, equipment, training, and other supports for our Members who have been under-funded for far too long. Better resourcing and supports for the RCMP will enhance community safety and livability in the communities we serve, large and small, across Canada.

For more information: https://npf-fpn.com/ and KeepAlbertaRCMP.ca

