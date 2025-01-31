OverActive Media to Hold Investor Webinar on February 6, 2025

TORONTO, Jan. 31, 2025 /CNW/ - OverActive Media (TSXV: OAM) (OTC: OAMCF) ("OverActive" or the "Company"), a premier global esports and entertainment company for today's generation of fans today announced that the Company will host an investor webinar on Thursday, February 6, 2025 at 1:00pm ET. The webinar will feature CEO and co-founder Mr. Adam Adamou who will provide details on the Company operational and financial performance, in addition to its corporate growth strategy for 2025.

To register for the investor webinar, please visit: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_kukYnY57R9axCtYGGw2BMg.

The Company will conduct a question and answer session after its formal presentation. If you would like to submit questions in advance, please email [email protected].

ABOUT OVERACTIVE MEDIA

OverActive Media Corp. (TSXV: OAM) (OTC:OAMCF) is headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, with operations in Madrid, Spain and Berlin, Germany. OverActive's mandate is to build an integrated global company delivering sports, media and entertainment products for today's generation of fans with a focus on esports, videogames, content creation and distribution, culture, and live and online events. OverActive owns team franchises in professional esports leagues, including the Call of Duty League, operating as the Toronto Ultra, the League of Legends EMEA Championship (LEC), operating as MAD Lions KOI, the VALORANT Champions League (VCT) EMEA, operating as Movistar KOI, Overwatch Championship Series, operating as Toronto Defiant, and other professional esports leagues and competitions.

For more information, please contact: Media Inquiries: Rikesh Shah, CFO, OverActive Media, [email protected]; Investor Relations: Babak Pedram, Virtus Advisory Group Inc., (416) 995-8651, [email protected]