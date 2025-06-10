OverActive Media's Movistar KOI Crowned League of Legends Champions in Europe, Achieves Top Peak Viewership

OverActive Media locks in fourth European League of Legends title and the LEC's #1 seed for MSI Vancouver and the Esports World Cup Riyadh

TORONTO, June 10, 2025 /CNW/ - OverActive Media Corp. (TSXV: OAM) (OTC: OAMCF), a global esports and entertainment company for today's generation of fans, today announced that the Company's Movistar KOI has been crowned 2025 League of Legends EMEA Championship (LEC) Spring Split Champion. This split (season) represents the second of three splits of the 2025 competition under the LEC banner where 10 European teams compete for the title.

In front of a sold-out arena and a peak digital audience of more than 509,000 concurrent viewers, Movistar KOI delivered a 3-1 victory to secure its first LEC title under the Movistar KOI banner. According to Esports Charts, the Spring Split generated 32.6 million hours watched and averaged 228,000 viewers per minute. Throughout the split, Movistar KOI matchups delivered the highest peak viewership of the Spring season, occupying the top three peak-viewed broadcasts across the split¹. Combined with the sold‑out LEC Roadtrip live event in Madrid this April, the team's surge in audience engagement, positions OverActive Media to maximize performance payments under its commercial agreement with the LEC.

The championship caps a dominant run that reinforces OverActive Media's reputation as one of the most competitive and consistent organizations in esports. Since entering the LEC in 2021, the Company has now collected four European titles (2021 Spring, 2021 Summer, 2023 Spring, 2025 Spring) while continuing to grow a global fan base alongside premier commercial partners Telefónica's Movistar, Samsung, Kappa and Razer.

"This is a huge win for our organization and for everyone who believes in what we're building," said Adam Adamou, CEO of OverActive Media. "To bring home our fourth LEC title, our first under the Movistar KOI banner, is an incredible moment. I'm so proud of our players, coaches and staff, and to our fans - your energy carries us. This win is more than a trophy, it's proof that OverActive Media's global vision is working, bringing together talent, infrastructure and community to build something that lasts. We can't wait to bring this team to Canada and continue this run on the international stage."

With the win, Movistar KOI locks in the League's top seed for the 2025 Mid-Season Invitational in Vancouver taking place from June 27-July 12 and the 2025 Esports World Cup (EWC) in Riyadh, a landmark international event boasting more than US$70 million in total prizing across titles. OverActive Media now joins a select group of organizations fielding multiple qualified teams for the EWC, following the recent qualification of its Toronto Ultra Call of Duty and Call of Duty Warzone rosters. As an established EWC Foundation Partner, the Company is also eligible for incremental commercial and operational support across its entire competitive portfolio. The roster will represent the region and the KOI brand on the international stage, beginning in Canada, home to OverActive Media and star midlaner Joseph "Jojopyun" Pyun, the first North American player ever to earn a starting position, and now a championship inside the LEC.

Spanish jungler Javier "Elyoya" Prades Batalla was named Playoffs MVP after anchoring his fourth LEC victory since joining OverActive Media in 2021, further cementing his status as one of Europe's elite competitors.

Movistar KOI will convene for a high-performance boot camp at OverActive's Toronto headquarters before travelling to MSI Vancouver and the Esports World Cup Riyadh.

OverActive Media Corp. (TSXV: OAM) (OTC:OAMCF) is headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, with operations in Madrid, Spain and Berlin, Germany, is a premier global esports and entertainment company for today's generation of fan. OverActive Media owns team franchises in professional esports leagues, including the Call of Duty League, operating as the Toronto Ultra, the League of Legends EMEA Championship (LEC), operating as Movistar KOI, the VALORANT Champions League (VCT) EMEA, operating as Movistar KOI in other professional esports leagues and competitions.

¹ Source: Esports Charts, https://escharts.com/tournaments/lol/lec-spring-2025.

