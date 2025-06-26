OverActive Media Announces Results of Voting at Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

TORONTO, June 26, 2025 /CNW/ - OverActive Media ("OverActive" or the "Company") (TSXV: OAM) (OTC: OAMCF), a global esports and entertainment company for today's generation of fans, today announced the results of voting at its annual and special meeting of shareholders held on June 26, 2025 (the "Meeting").

VOTING RESULTS

Each of the eight nominees listed in the management information circular dated May 22, 2025 (the "Circular") prepared in connection with the Meeting were elected as directors of the Company at the Meeting. The Company received proxies and virtual votes at the Meeting as set out below:

Nominee Votes For % of Votes For Votes Withheld % of Votes Withheld Sheldon Pollack 28,023,512 98.38 % 460,395 1.62 % Michael Kimel 28,481,548 99.99 % 2,359 0.01 % Jeffrey Kimel 28,176,012 98.92 % 307,895 1.08 % Daren Selfe 28,198,312 99.00 % 285,595 1.00 % Wende Cartwright 28,480,348 99.99 % 3,559 0.01 % Jamie Firsten 28,434,348 99.83 % 49,559 0.17 % Gerard Piqué 28,460,407 99.92 % 23,500 0.08 % Gabriel Sáenz de Buruaga 28,457,607 99.90 % 27,559 0.10 %

The resolution of shareholders re-approving the Company's exsiting omnibus equity incentive plan, as more fully described in the Company's Management Information Circular, was passed by 99.96% of the votes represented at the Meeting.

In addition, an ordinary resolution approving the appointment of BDO Canada as the Company's auditors for the 2025 fiscal year was passed by 100.00% of the votes represented at the Meeting.

ABOUT OVERACTIVE MEDIA

OverActive Media Corp. (TSXV: OAM) (OTC:OAMCF) is headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, with operations in Madrid, Spain and Berlin, Germany, is a premier global esports and entertainment company for today's generation of fan. OverActive Media owns team franchises in professional esports leagues, including the Call of Duty League, operating as the Toronto Ultra, the League of Legends EMEA Championship (LEC), operating as Movistar KOI, the VALORANT Champions League (VCT) EMEA, operating as Movistar KOI in other professional esports leagues and competitions.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT: Media Inquiries: Rikesh Shah, OverActive Media, CFO, [email protected]; Investor Relations: Babak Pedram, Virtus Advisory Group Inc., (416) 995-8651, [email protected]