OverActive Media Announces Results of Voting at Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

News provided by

Overactive Media Corp.

Jun 26, 2025, 18:51 ET

TORONTO, June 26, 2025 /CNW/ - OverActive Media ("OverActive" or the "Company") (TSXV: OAM) (OTC: OAMCF), a global esports and entertainment company for today's generation of fans, today announced the results of voting at its annual and special meeting of shareholders held on June 26, 2025 (the "Meeting").

VOTING RESULTS

Each of the eight nominees listed in the management information circular dated May 22, 2025 (the "Circular") prepared in connection with the Meeting were elected as directors of the Company at the Meeting. The Company received proxies and virtual votes at the Meeting as set out below:

Nominee

Votes For

% of Votes For

Votes Withheld

% of Votes Withheld

Sheldon Pollack

28,023,512

98.38 %

460,395

1.62 %

Michael Kimel

28,481,548

99.99 %

2,359

0.01 %

Jeffrey Kimel

28,176,012

98.92 %

307,895

1.08 %

Daren Selfe

28,198,312

99.00 %

285,595

1.00 %

Wende Cartwright

28,480,348

99.99 %

3,559

0.01 %

Jamie Firsten

28,434,348

99.83 %

49,559

0.17 %

Gerard Piqué

28,460,407

99.92 %

23,500

0.08 %

Gabriel Sáenz de Buruaga

28,457,607

99.90 %

27,559

0.10 %

The resolution of shareholders re-approving the Company's exsiting omnibus equity incentive plan, as more fully described in the Company's Management Information Circular, was passed by 99.96% of the votes represented at the Meeting.

In addition, an ordinary resolution approving the appointment of BDO Canada as the Company's auditors for the 2025 fiscal year was passed by 100.00% of the votes represented at the Meeting.

ABOUT OVERACTIVE MEDIA 

OverActive Media Corp. (TSXV: OAM) (OTC:OAMCF) is headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, with operations in Madrid, Spain and Berlin, Germany, is a premier global esports and entertainment company for today's generation of fan. OverActive Media owns team franchises in professional esports leagues, including the Call of Duty League, operating as the Toronto Ultra, the League of Legends EMEA Championship (LEC), operating as Movistar KOI, the VALORANT Champions League (VCT) EMEA, operating as Movistar KOI in other professional esports leagues and competitions.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Overactive Media Corp.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT: Media Inquiries: Rikesh Shah, OverActive Media, CFO, [email protected]; Investor Relations: Babak Pedram, Virtus Advisory Group Inc., (416) 995-8651, [email protected]

