OverActive Media Launches ActiveVoices: a SaaS-Based AI-Powered Global Content Localization Platform for Creators

An AI-powered SaaS platform enabling ethical, high-margin content distribution at global scale

OAM leverages its direct channel, accelerating adoption and enabling the scalable development of future technology solutions

High-margin, recurring revenue model – ActiveVoices will be targeted to influencers, teams, and media agencies

TORONTO, Aug. 6, 2025 /CNW/ - OverActive Media Corp. ("OverActive" or the "Company") (TSXV: OAM) (OTC: OAMCF), a global esports, digital media and entertainment company for today's generation of fans, today announced the launch of ActiveVoices, its proprietary AI-powered localization and publishing platform built to empower esports teams, streamers, and content creators to seamlessly connect with global audiences, while protecting their creative ownership, identities and data.

ActiveVoices was announced this month at the China Esports Conference (GEC) 2025 in Shanghai as a first-of-its-kind AI platform, uniquely empowering creators with instant translation, authentic dubbing, and seamless multi-platform publishing across YouTube, TikTok, Twitch, and Instagram, with additional platforms soon to follow. ActiveVoices launches with support for more than a dozen languages, including English, Spanish, Mandarin, Hindi, Indonesian, and Arabic, uniquely enabling creators to effortlessly overcome language barriers, dramatically expanding their global audience reach and revenue opportunities without incurring additional production costs.

"AI can either centralize control or empower people. ActiveVoices is built entirely around creator empowerment," said Adam Adamou, Co-Founder and CEO of OverActive Media. "With one click, creators can authentically engage new audiences in Madrid, Riyadh, Shanghai and beyond, amplifying their original voices rather than manufacturing new ones. ActiveVoices ensures creators retain complete control of their content and identity while effortlessly unlocking global fanbases and revenue opportunities."

"ActiveVoices is more than a product; it's a strategic growth engine for OverActive," continued Mr. Adamou. "By combining high-margin SaaS revenue with our owned distribution and creator network, we're building scalable digital infrastructure that transforms our audience reach into long-term commercial value. This marks a pivotal step in OverActive's evolution, expanding our business into a global media and technology platform."

OverActive is uniquely positioned to rapidly scale ActiveVoices by leveraging its extensive direct digital reach and one of the largest global fan communities. The platform debuts with a pilot program branded KOI Voices, offered exclusively to OverActive's global partners and creator network under the Movistar KOI and Toronto Ultra brands. Initially, a limited number of early-access opportunities will be available, with additional channel partners invited in the coming months. To support the infrastructure and technical development of ActiveVoices, OverActive has partnered with Aview, a leader in AI voice and localization technologies. By integrating this innovative solution across its esports teams, influencer networks, and broader media ecosystem, OverActive is establishing a powerful new channel for global fan engagement and cross-border monetization.

Following the pilot, ActiveVoices will officially launch as a commercial SaaS product for esports teams, agencies, and creator networks, marking OverActive's strategic move into digital infrastructure to unlock recurring, high-margin revenue streams built on its owned and operated audience. With more than 100 million engaged fans across its ecosystem, OverActive is uniquely positioned to convert audience scale into sustainable value by helping creators reach more fans, in more languages, while staying true to their voice and creative identity.

For more information or to request a demo, visit: www.joinactivevoices.com

ABOUT OVERACTIVE MEDIA

OverActive Media Corp. (TSXV: OAM) (OTC:OAMCF) is headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, with operations in Madrid, Spain and Berlin, Germany, is a premier global esports and entertainment company for today's generation of fan. OverActive Media owns team franchises in professional esports leagues, including the Call of Duty League, operating as the Toronto Ultra, the League of Legends EMEA Championship (LEC), operating as Movistar KOI, the VALORANT Champions League (VCT) EMEA, operating as Movistar KOI in other professional esports leagues and competitions.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMAITON

This press release contains statements which constitute "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"), including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs and current expectations of OverActive with respect to the launch of ActiveVoices and the anticipated benefits of that platform as well as future business activities and operating performance. Forward-looking statements are often identified by the words "may", "would", "could", "should", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" or similar expressions and includes information regarding the anticipated financial and operating results of OverActive in the future.

Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not based on historical facts but instead OverActive management's expectations, estimates or projections concerning future results or events based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management considered reasonable at the date the statements are made. Although OverActive believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, such statements involve risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed thereon, as unknown or unpredictable factors could have material adverse effects on future results, performance or achievements of the OverActive. Among the key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements include the following: the potential impact of OverActive's qualifying transaction on relationships, including with regulatory bodies, employees, suppliers, customers and competitors; changes in general economic, business and political conditions, including changes in the financial markets; changes in applicable laws and regulations both locally and in foreign jurisdictions; compliance with extensive government regulation; the risks and uncertainties associated with foreign markets; the ability of the Company to continue to execute on its existing partnerships and business strategy; the ability of the MAD Lions and Call of Duty Leagues to maintain viewership; the successful completion of the Company's new venue; and other risk factors set out in OverActive's most recent annual information form and its other filings with Canadian securities regulators, copies of which may be found under OverActive's profile at www.sedarplus.ca. These forward-looking statements may be affected by risks and uncertainties in the business of OverActive and general market conditions.

Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Although OverActive has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended and such changes could be material. OverActive does not intend and do not assume any obligation, to update the forward-looking statements except as otherwise required by applicable law.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Overactive Media Corp.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT: Media Inquiries: Adam Adamou, Chief Executive Officer, OverActive Media, [email protected]; Investor Relations: Babak Pedram, Virtus Advisory Group, (416)995-8651, [email protected]