OverActive Media Announces Strategic Sponsorship with Ecoembes to Lead Sustainability in Esports

TORONTO, Nov. 4, 2024 /CNW/ - OverActive Media (TSXV: OAM) (OTC: OAMCF) ("OverActive" or the "Company"), a premier global esports and entertainment company for today's generation of fans, is pleased to announce that its esports club, Movistar KOI, has entered into a strategic sponsorship agreement with Ecoembes, a leading organization in circular economy and packaging recycling. This partnership positions Movistar KOI at the forefront of sustainability efforts in European esports, reinforcing OverActive Media's commitment to environmental responsibility and sustainable growth.

Key Highlights:

Strategic Sponsorship: Ecoembes becomes Movistar KOI's official sustainability sponsor for 2024 and 2025.

Ecoembes becomes Movistar KOI's official sustainability sponsor for 2024 and 2025. Focused Sustainability Initiatives: Movistar KOI will drive recycling awareness, packaging recovery, and circular economy principles within the esports community.

Movistar KOI will drive recycling awareness, packaging recovery, and circular economy principles within the esports community. Carbon Neutrality Goal: Movistar KOI is committed to reducing its carbon footprint, aligning with global sustainability objectives.

Movistar KOI is committed to reducing its carbon footprint, aligning with global sustainability objectives. Global Footprint: Movistar KOI has joined the United Nations Sports for Climate Action Framework (UNSCAF), reinforcing its commitment to the 2030 Agenda for sustainable development.

The initiative, titled "The Circular Game," unites Ecoembes and Movistar KOI in implementing a robust sustainability plan that addresses environmental education in esports. Together, we aim to significantly reduce the environmental impact of esports activities and lead the way toward carbon neutrality.

"Bringing circular economy principles to the esports world allows us to connect with a new generation committed to sustainability," said Nieves Rey, Communications and Marketing Director at Ecoembes. "'The Circular Game' exemplifies our mission to make every action contribute to the vital goal of protecting our planet."

"This partnership sets a new standard in esports environmental responsibility," said Carlos García Acevedo, CCO, OverActive Media. "Together, we will take meaningful steps to reduce our carbon footprint, and we're eager to engage our fans in this movement."

In partnership with Ecoembes, OverActive Media and Movistar KOI are dedicated to responsible growth and environmental sustainability. We recognize our role in preserving the planet and are striving to set a new standard in the esports industry. We invite others to join us on this essential journey towards a more sustainable tomorrow.

ABOUT OVERACTIVE MEDIA

OverActive Media (TSXV: OAM) (OTC: OAMCF) is a Toronto-based global esports and entertainment company with operations in Madrid, Spain, and Berlin, Germany. With a focus on esports, video games, content creation, and live and online events, OverActive is building an integrated global company to serve today's generation of fans. The company owns and operates leading esports franchises, including the Toronto Ultra, MAD Lions KOI, Movistar KOI, and Toronto Defiant, among others.

ABOUT ECOEMBES

Since 1997, Ecoembes has promoted recycling of household packaging across Spain, helping create a waste-free future through reduction, reuse, and recycling efforts. In 2023 alone, Ecoembes recycled nearly 1.7 million tons of packaging. As a non-profit, Ecoembes works with over 19,000 companies to meet regulatory standards and expand recycling initiatives throughout Spain.

