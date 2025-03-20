OverActive Media Announces Call of Duty League® Championship Weekend hosted by Toronto Ultra and Powered by Bell

Call of Duty Championship Weekend powered by Bell will feature a 360-degree centre stage and is expected to welcome 20,000 fans to the Greater Toronto Area from June 26-29.

TORONTO, March 20, 2025 /CNW/ - OverActive Media Corp. ("OverActive" or the "Company") (TSXV: OAM) (OTC: OAMCF), a global digital media, esports and entertainment company for today's generation of fans, will host the 2025 Call of Duty League® (CDL) Championships in the Waterloo Region, adjacent to the Greater Toronto Area, marking the first time the competitive Call of Duty® event will be hosted outside of the United States.

The Call of Duty League® Championship weekend powered by Bell, will take place from June 26-29 at Kitchener Memorial Auditorium in Waterloo Region, Ontario. The four-day tournament, which is the pinnacle event of the season, will bring together the top 8 Call of Duty League® teams to battle it out for prize money and bragging rights after months of intense online and in-person matches.

"Bringing the Call of Duty League Championship to Canada is a defining moment for OverActive Media," said Adam Adamou, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, OverActive Media. "As Canadian businesses are looking for new ways to drive economic growth, this event will bring significant tourism, business, and commercial opportunities to the region. We are proud to host a world-class event that highlights Canada's role as a major player in the global esports industry."

The Call of Duty League® Championship Weekend will feature a 360-degree centre stage setup, a first-of-its-kind in the Canadian esports market, elevating the live experience for fans and creating a fully immersive viewing environment.

This premier esports tournament in Canada is made possible through a partnership with Explore Waterloo Region and powered by Bell, bringing together the world's top talent in competitive Call of Duty®. The event is expected to generate significant economic impact for the region by attracting local and international fans. OverActive Media is leading this growth and driving industry expansion by fielding top teams, hosting world-class events, forming strategic partnerships and delivering high-impact fan engagement.

"We are thrilled with the partnership with OverActive Media, and to have the opportunity to bring one of the biggest esports events in the world to the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium," said Allister Scorgie, Director of Sport Hosting at Explore Waterloo Region. "Hosting this event demonstrates the incredible growth of esports here in Waterloo Region which will have an immense economic impact on our community. This June, all eyes in the world of esports will be on Waterloo Region. We're looking forward to welcoming thousands of people to our community for this event, as well as the millions of spectators who will be introduced to Waterloo Region as they stream from around the globe."

Expanding OverActive's Global Impact on Esports

OverActive Media's hosting of the 2025 Call of Duty League® World Championship Weekend, powered by Bell, builds on its proven success in executing premier Call of Duty League® events. This includes Major tournaments in Toronto (2022, 2023, 2024) and the 2025 Major I event in Spain, hosted in partnership with Movistar KOI, an OverActive-owned team. That event marked the first CDL tournament in Europe in five years, drawing nearly four million global viewers and reinforcing OverActive's ability to deliver high-impact esports experiences on the world stage.

The Company's excellence in event execution and operations was further recognized at the 2025 Canadian Game Awards, where OverActive Media and Toronto Ultra were named 'Best Esports Organization' and 'Best Esports Event' for the 2024 CDL Major III powered by Bell in Toronto.

Driving Value for Partners

OverActive Media delivers high-impact brand exposure for partners including Bell, AMD, Blacklyte, and SCUF Gaming across live events, broadcasts, and digital platforms. Through integrated sponsorship opportunities - including jersey patches, on-air branding, custom content, and digital activations - OverActive creates meaningful connections between brands and the passionate esports community.

Bringing the Call of Duty League® World Championship to Canada highlights OverActive Media's leadership in hosting premier esports events while driving measurable commercial impact for partners. With a proven record of executing large-scale events and building championship-caliber teams, OverActive continues to expand its global footprint, offering fans unforgettable experiences and delivering long-term value for brands and stakeholders in the evolving esports industry.

ABOUT OVERACTIVE MEDIA

OverActive Media Corp. (TSXV: OAM) (OTC:OAMCF) is headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, with operations in Madrid, Spain and Berlin, Germany, is a premier global esports and entertainment company for today's generation of fan. OverActive Media owns team franchises in professional esports leagues, including the Call of Duty League, operating as the Toronto Ultra, the League of Legends EMEA Championship (LEC), operating as Movistar KOI, the VALORANT Champions League (VCT) EMEA, operating as Movistar KOI in other professional esports leagues and competitions.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMAITON

This press release contains statements which constitute "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"), including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs and current expectations of OverActive with respect to its partnership with Ecoembes and the anticipated benefits of that partnership as well as future business activities and operating performance. Forward-looking statements are often identified by the words "may", "would", "could", "should", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" or similar expressions and includes information regarding the anticipated financial and operating results of OverActive in the future.

Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not based on historical facts but instead OverActive management's expectations, estimates or projections concerning future results or events based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management considered reasonable at the date the statements are made. Although OverActive believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, such statements involve risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed thereon, as unknown or unpredictable factors could have material adverse effects on future results, performance or achievements of the OverActive. Among the key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements include the following: the potential impact of OverActive's qualifying transaction on relationships, including with regulatory bodies, employees, suppliers, customers and competitors; changes in general economic, business and political conditions, including changes in the financial markets; changes in applicable laws and regulations both locally and in foreign jurisdictions; compliance with extensive government regulation; the risks and uncertainties associated with foreign markets; the ability of the Company to continue to execute on its existing partnerships and business strategy; the ability of the MAD Lions and Call of Duty Leagues to maintain viewership; the successful completion of the Company's new venue; and other risk factors set out in OverActive's most recent annual information form and its other filings with Canadian securities regulators, copies of which may be found under OverActive's profile at www.sedarplus.ca. These forward-looking statements may be affected by risks and uncertainties in the business of OverActive and general market conditions.

Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Although OverActive has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended and such changes could be material. OverActive does not intend and do not assume any obligation, to update the forward-looking statements except as otherwise required by applicable law.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Overactive Media Corp.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT: Media Inquiries: Kelly Haley, Senior Director, Partnerships & Events, OverActive Media, [email protected]; Investor Relations: Babak Pedram, Virtus Advisory Group, (416)995-8651, [email protected]