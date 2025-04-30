OverActive Media and Movistar KOI Deliver Breakthrough LEC Roadtrip Event in Madrid and Launch New Subscription-Based Loyalty Platform

18,000 Attendees Across Two Days, 348,000 Peak Online Viewers, Three of the Five Most-Watched Matches This Split, and New Annual Recurring Revenue Stream Introduced

TORONTO, April 30, 2025 /CNW/ - OverActive Media Corp. ("OverActive" or the "Company") (TSXV: OAM) (OTC: OAMCF), a global esports and entertainment company for today's generation of fans, today announced record-setting results from the inaugural LEC Roadtrip event, hosted by its premier franchise Movistar KOI at Madrid Arena on April 26 and 27.

The event marked the first time in more than a decade that the League of Legends EMEA Championship ("LEC") staged regular season matches outside of Berlin. Across two days, the LEC Roadtrip welcomed approximately 18,000 attendees, including fans, partners, players, and staff, setting a new benchmark for live esports events in the region.

The event also delivered globally, reaching a peak concurrent viewership of approximately 348,000, according to Esports Charts. In total, three of the matches played during the Madrid LEC Roadtrip ranked among the five most-watched regular season matches of the split, underscoring the event's broad success and strong global fan engagement.

"This weekend in Madrid was a defining moment for OverActive Media and Movistar KOI," said Adam Adamou, CEO of OverActive Media. "The passion from our fans in the arena and around the world reaffirms our commitment to delivering world-class esports experiences. We are not just participating in the future of esports; we are helping to shape it."

The success of the LEC Roadtrip reinforces OverActive Media's strategy of delivering large-scale, fan-driven events that deepen engagement in key international markets and expand the reach of the world's leading esports competitions.

Fénix Club Loyalty Platform Launch

In conjunction with the event, Movistar KOI launched Fénix Club Gaming, OverActive Media's first subscription-based direct-to-consumer platform. The program offers members exclusive benefits including merchandise discounts, early access to event ticket sales, exclusive giveaways, and access to dedicated channels for community engagement.

"The launch of Fénix Club is an important milestone for us," added Adamou. "It gives our fans a way to connect directly with the organization and support it in a meaningful way. It also establishes a new, recurring revenue stream that strengthens our business model and helps power our long-term growth."

Membership is priced at €30 annually for a digital card and €40 for a limited-edition physical Founders Card. Fans who join before May 12, 2025, were eligible to receive the limited-edition card, which sold out in less than 24 hours following the launch event. Due to overwhelming demand, the Company is currently evaluating opportunities to extend the Founders Edition offer to additional members.

Fans can learn more and sign up at www.fenixclubgaming.com.

Early adoption of Fénix Club Gaming has exceeded internal sales targets and is expected to drive a new stream of annual recurring revenue for both Movistar KOI and OverActive Media. Inspired by traditional Spanish sports membership models, the initiative strengthens the Company's direct-to-consumer offerings and supports long-term value creation through global fan engagement.

OverActive Media is building a diversified global platform centered around premier events, strategic partnerships, direct fan engagement, and subscription-based revenue. The Company remains focused on scaling sustainably, expanding its international footprint, and delivering long-term value for shareholders, fans, and partners.

