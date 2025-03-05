SAINT JOHN, NB, March 5, 2025 /CNW/ - The government of Canada announced more than $48 million in federal funding to support the construction or repair of over 850 affordable homes in Saint John.

The announcement was made by Wayne Long, Member of Parliament for Saint John-Rothesay on behalf of the Honourable Nathaniel Erskine-Smith, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities alongside the Honourable David Hickey, New Brunswick Minister Responsible for the New Brunswick Housing Corporation.

The announcement location, The Abbey, 181 Charlotte Street in Saint John, received over $1 million in contributions through the Affordable Housing Fund. The project consists of repairs needed for the building as well as building improvements to obtain greater energy efficiency such as the removal and installation of new windows and siding, mechanical improvements for heat and waterline piping. Once completed, these repairs will have made improvements to 96 individual households.

A detailed list of all the projects that received funding through National Housing Strategy funding is provided in an appendix to this release.

Quotes:

"Through the Affordable Housing Fund, Federal Land Initiative and the Affordable Housing Innovation Fund and partnerships, we'll soon be able to open the doors to 857 new or repaired homes in Saint John." – The Honourable Nathanial Erskine-Smith, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"With these five projects across the city, we are building a strong, vibrant community here in Saint John. We're not just meeting the immediate needs of New Brunswickers - we're ensuring brighter futures that will positively impact families for generations to come." – Wayne Long, Member of Parliament for Saint John-Rothesay

"By investing in affordable housing, our government is meeting immediate housing needs and investing in the future of our children, families and local economies. Affordable housing strengthens our communities and our province, and I am so pleased to see these projects come to fruition." – The Honourable David Hickey, Minister responsible for New Brunswick Housing Corporation

Quick facts

The National Housing Strategy (NHS) is a 10+ year, $115+ billion plan to give more Canadians a place to call home. Progress on programs and initiatives are updated quarterly on the Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada (HICC) website. The Housing Funding Initiatives Map shows affordable housing projects that have been developed. As of September 2024 , the federal government has committed $57.57 billion to support the creation of over 156,000 units and the repair of over 297,000 units. These measures prioritize those in greatest need, including seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people experiencing or at risk of homelessness, and women and children fleeing violence.

is a 10+ year, $115+ billion plan to give more Canadians a place to call home. Progress on programs and initiatives are updated quarterly on the Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada (HICC) website. The Housing Funding Initiatives Map shows affordable housing projects that have been developed. The Affordable Housing Fund (AHF) provides funding through low-interest and/or forgivable loans or contributions to partnered organizations for new affordable housing and the renovation and repair of existing, affordable and community housing. This is a $14.6 billion program under the National Housing Strategy (NHS) that gives priority to projects that help people who need it most, including women and children fleeing family violence, seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people living with disabilities, those with mental health or addiction issues, Veterans, and young adults. As of September 2024 , the Government of Canada has committed $10.34 billion to support the creation of over 40,000 units and the repair of over 166,000 units through the Affordable Housing Fund. Budget 2024 announced enhancements to the AHF which includes the program being extended from 2025-26 to 2028-2029. The existing New Construction Stream is now divided into two dedicated sub-streams: a Rapid Housing Sub-Stream for the creation of shelters, supportive and transitional housing for those in greatest need, and a dedicated Community Housing Sub-Stream to support affordable and mixed-market housing where there are both affordable and market rent units in a project. The Repair and Renewal Stream has replaced minimum requirements with an approach where projects supporting accessibility and energy efficiency will be prioritized. Applications including these enhancements opened on November 22 .

provides funding through low-interest and/or forgivable loans or contributions to partnered organizations for new affordable housing and the renovation and repair of existing, affordable and community housing. This is a program under the National Housing Strategy (NHS) that gives priority to projects that help people who need it most, including women and children fleeing family violence, seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people living with disabilities, those with mental health or addiction issues, Veterans, and young adults. The Affordable Housing Innovation Fund (AHIF ) is a $580 million program intended for projects that showcase new funding models and innovative building techniques. The total investment is expected to support the construction of approximately 10,800 new affordable housing units over six years. The AHIF provides flexible financial support to encourage, develop and test a range of innovations that encompass financial and funding models, construction techniques and technologies, and other innovative approaches to housing.

) is a program intended for projects that showcase new funding models and innovative building techniques. The total investment is expected to support the construction of approximately 10,800 new affordable housing units over six years. The Federal Lands Initiative (FLI) supports the transfer or leasing of surplus federal lands and buildings to eligible proponents. This is available at discounted to no cost to be developed or renovated for use as affordable housing.

Additional Information:

Appendix: Projects receiving funding

Project Name Program Address Funding New Construction or Repairs Units Rural Workforce Housing Pilot Affordable Housing Innovation Fund Chipman $24,870,947 New Construction 60 1461 Manawagonish Rd Project Affordable Housing Fund 1461 Manawagonish Road $2,372,488 New Construction 19 The Abbey Affordable Housing Fund 181 Charlotte Street $1,440,000 Repairs 96 Shelter Affordable Housing Fund Redacted $7,599,145 Repairs 184 Saint John Non Profit Housing Inc. Repairs Affordable Housing Fund Saint John $4,940,000 Repairs 494 Shelter Federal Lands Initiative Redacted $7,013,600 New Construction 4 Total: $48,236,180

*As with all projects for women and children leaving violence, the address of this project has not been disclosed due to safety reasons.

SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)

