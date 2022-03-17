GATINEAU, QC, March 17, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Canadians value a safe and clean environment. The Environmental Damages Fund (EDF) helps to ensure that environmental good follows after harm, by using fines from environmental infractions to support projects that restore nature and conserve wildlife and habitats.

The Minister of Environment and Climate Change, the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, today announced that the department is now accepting applications for EDF funding. More than $8.3 million is available to help eligible recipients across the country carry out projects that improve Canada's natural environment.

Funding distribution is based on the geographic region in which environmental convictions have resulted in fines and penalties being directed to the EDF:

British Columbia: $1,181,079

Alberta or British Columbia: $1,925,104

Manitoba: $76,100

Nunavut: $219,051

Ontario : $785,436

To be eligible for funding, projects must have measurable outcomes that clearly align with one of four project categories: restoration, environmental quality improvement, research and development, or education and awareness. Non-governmental organizations; universities and academic institutions; Indigenous organizations; and provincial, territorial, and municipal governments can apply for funding. Applications will be accepted through the Grants and Contributions Enterprise Management System until April 20, 2022.

Quotes

"With this fund, we are taking funding from the bad environmental actors and supporting the good actors who are helping to restore the environment and conserve wildlife. Supporting such projects using court-ordered penalties paid by those who violate Canada's environmental laws makes intuitive sense. I look forward to seeing the good work that will result from Environmental Damages Fund projects across the country."

– The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change

Quick facts

Created in 1995, the Environmental Damages Fund (EDF) is a Government of Canada account administered by Environment and Climate Change Canada with a specified purpose. The EDF is an effective and innovative mechanism to direct funds received as a result of fines, court orders, and voluntary payments to priority projects that will benefit Canada's natural environment.

account administered by Environment and Climate Change Canada with a specified purpose. The EDF is an effective and innovative mechanism to direct funds received as a result of fines, court orders, and voluntary payments to priority projects that will benefit natural environment. Fines and penalties are automatically directed to the EDF under fourteen federal legislative clauses, including the Fisheries Act, subsection 40(6); the Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999; and the Migratory Birds Convention Act, 1994. Five federal statutes contain discretionary clauses that can be used to direct fines and penalties to the EDF, including the Fisheries Act, subsection 79.2(f).

Associated links

