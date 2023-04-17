More than $140 million fueling community revitalization and local economies

OTTAWA, ON, April 17, 2023 /CNW/ - The communities and regions across southern Ontario are essential to Canada's diverse economy. Shared public spaces, such as main streets, cultural centres, parks and more, are the heart of these communities. They bring people together while also supporting local businesses and jobs.

During the pandemic, many communities experienced a significant reduction in foot traffic as they took precautions to stay safe. That is why the Government of Canada launched the Canada Community Revitalization Fund (CCRF), a national fund that provided $500 million over two years to help communities build new infrastructure and bring people back together, supporting connection and recreation that are integral to mental and physical well-being.

Today, the Honourable Filomena Tassi, Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development

Agency for Southern Ontario (FedDev Ontario), highlighted the more than $140 million that was provided for 415 communities and organizations across southern Ontario through CCRF. These investments helped communities build new infrastructure and revitalize existing assets, including updating pathways in downtown areas, improving accessibility, creating new playgrounds and outdoor gathering spaces, refurbishing pavilions and sports complexes, as well as making other improvements to bring people together and grow their local economies.

This funding includes $750,000 for the Township of Zorra to increase accessibility and energy efficiency of its new, carbon neutral Zorra Municipal Centre in Thamesford. The facility will serve as a community hub with a childcare centre, outdoor recreation programming and a civic square.

The Royal Canadian Geographical Society in Ottawa received nearly $490,000 to install a Reconciliation Garden. Visioned, created and cared for by Indigenous community members, this garden will be home to native species and provide opportunities for the public to learn about traditional uses of the plants and enjoy the green space.

Community Living North Halton in Milton received $186,000 to repair and revitalize the Todd Road Community Hub to increase its accessibility, reduce environmental impacts and enable a larger variety of programs to be offered to the public. The hub supports children and adults with special needs to lead active lives in their communities, offering social, recreational and respite services.

As well, Southern Georgian Bay Chamber of Commerce received $120,000 to renovate and expand the Community Information Centre. New digital displays and booking kiosks will educate visitors on Indigenous and Francophone heritage in North Simcoe and drive revenue to local businesses, while outdoor structures will allow for local artisans to host seasonal markets. The facility will also enhance its accessibility with ramps, door openers and large print signage.

Through these investments, and many more, the Government of Canada is improving the quality of life of Canadians by investing in shared spaces to make them safer, greener and more accessible, while stimulating local economies for a strong future.

"The Government of Canada is committed to bringing communities together by building the public infrastructure through the Canada Community Revitalization Fund (CCRF). These investments have helped over 415 communities and organizations across southern Ontario bring visitors back to their region by modernizing public spaces for all. Together we are putting people first and growing local economies that work for everyone."

- The Honourable Filomena Tassi, Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario

"The Township of Zorra is looking forward to the new facility opening to meet the needs of the residents now and in the future. The project would not have been possible without the investment from FedDev Ontario funding and we look forward to partnering with them in the future."

- Karen Martin, Director of Corporate Services, Township of Zorra

"Recognizing the privilege and responsibility that come with having our building situated at the convergence of the three sacred waters within unceded Algonquin territory, the Royal Canadian Geographical Society is honoured to be working with the Elders and Survivors of Kitigan Zibi in the creation of a reconciliation garden at 50 Sussex Drive. We are grateful for the support of FedDev Ontario making this shared vision a reality."

- Charlene Bearhead, Vice-President, Learning and Reconciliation, The Royal Canadian Geographical Society

"The upgrades to our Todd Road facility have provided a much-needed energy boost to all those who utilize the space. We, the Treatment Program Team, have been able to use this energy boost as a jumping off point to expand our programs to the next level. Thank you FedDev Ontario!"

- David Hyde, Treatment Program Manager, Community Living North Halton

"The CCRF investment, thanks to FedDev Ontario, has enabled us to completely renovate our Chamber of Commerce office, making it visitor friendly and transforming the space into a vibrant community hub. We look forward to welcoming visitors and residents into the space as we share the rich heritage of our region and promote our small businesses, attractions and events!"

- Cathy Tait, General Manager, Southern Georgian Bay Chamber of Commerce

Southern Ontario is home to more than 14 million people, across 37 census divisions and 289 distinct communities, and is a significant economic contributor to the Canadian economy.

is home to more than 14 million people, across 37 census divisions and 289 distinct communities, and is a significant economic contributor to the Canadian economy. With a national investment of $500 million over two years, the Canada Community Revitalization Fund (CCRF)'s purpose was to support not-for-profit organizations, municipalities and other community groups, as well as underrepresented groups and Indigenous communities, on the road to economic recovery. The CCRF has supported projects that build new community infrastructure and revitalize existing assets, bring people back to public spaces safely, and stimulate local economies.

over two years, the Canada Community Revitalization Fund (CCRF)'s purpose was to support not-for-profit organizations, municipalities and other community groups, as well as underrepresented groups and Indigenous communities, on the road to economic recovery. The CCRF has supported projects that build new community infrastructure and revitalize existing assets, bring people back to public spaces safely, and stimulate local economies. The CCRF application intake is closed in southern Ontario , however the Agency's core funding is still available. Visit www.feddevontario.gc.ca for more information.

, however the Agency's core funding is still available. Visit www.feddevontario.gc.ca for more information. Since 2015, the Government of Canada , through FedDev Ontario, has directly invested more than $2.4 billion in over 3,100 projects that are expected to generate strong results, such as supporting over 180,000 jobs in the region.

