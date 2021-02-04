MONTREAL, Feb. 4, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - This morning, the Superior Court of Quebec rendered a judgment in the Trois-Rivières Pyrrhotite cases which dismissed SNC Lavalin inc.'s allegations that Lafarge Canada and its representatives would have been negligent with respect to the aggregate contained in the concrete sold by certain ready-mix companies between 2002 and 2007.

Lafarge Canada's position has always been that its representatives had not committed any actions or omissions that could constitute negligence in this matter. This is reflected in the Court's conclusions.

We are very pleased with the result which we believe to be just. We are presently analyzing the judgment and have no further comments to provide.

About Lafarge Canada

Lafarge is the largest supplier of building materials in Canada and is part of the global LafargeHolcim group. On its net zero journey LafargeHolcim will accelerate circular construction by increasing the use of recycled materials in its products and processes while recovering materials at the end of their life cycle. In 2019 alone, LafargeHolcim recycled 48 million tons of waste making it a world leader in waste solutions, contributing to cleaner cities while preserving earth's finite resources. With a workforce of 6,000 employees and 400 sites across Canada, Lafarge Canada's mission is to provide solutions that build better cities and communities. Cement, aggregates, ready-mix and precast concrete, asphalt mixes, paving and construction, we add value to every project.

SOURCE Lafarge Canada Inc.

For further information: Informations/Media inquiries: Jessica Assaf, Regional Manager, Corporate Communications, Eastern Canada, [email protected]

Related Links

https://www.lafarge.ca/

