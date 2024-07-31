Lafarge Canada and Innocon celebrate more than 10 years in sponsoring Toronto's Regent Park Revitalization-themed musicals via the People & Planet Fund

This summer's edition of the musical, titled "Songs from The Journey", was once more produced by The Daniels Corporation and supported by the People & Planet Fund. This time, the show was presented in collaboration with The Royal Conservatory of Music , with Innocon and Lafarge as the Presenting Sponsors, and like in previous years, audiences watched local artists share the stage with renowned Canadian performers. The production's sixth version made its national debut at the Koerner Hall at the TELUS Centre for Performance and Learning in June - inaugurating a brand new chapter in this extraordinary production celebrating the Regent Park community. The 2024 edition raised close to $1.2 million with net proceeds reinvested in the vital support of the arts at Daniels Spectrum and The Royal Conservatory. In total, the fundraising musical productions have been a catalyst for change, raising over $5.6 million since 2013.

"It has been extremely rewarding to be part of this vibrant community building program in Toronto through our People & Planet Fund," affirmed David Redfern, President & CEO, Lafarge Canada (East). "The Fund was created to drive positive social change and environmental transformation in the communities in which we operate. The revitalization of Regent Park aligns with our purpose of building progress for people and the planet, which ultimately means to build a more equitable and sustainable world for present and future generations." The People & Planet Fund consists of five key pillars designed to address pressing societal and environmental challenges: Affordable Housing Solutions, Leaders of Tomorrow Scholarship, ECOPact - low-carbon concrete Champions, Planetwise Innovators, and Biodiversity Conservation.

"I have had the privilege of having a front-row seat to this city-building project's evolution over the course of my career at Innocon and Lafarge. I feel honoured to be part of an organization that invests in the local community. With every production, I am amazed by the talented performances and storytelling - they truly raise so much awareness and bring incredible joy to audiences," said Andy Unger, VP, Ready-mix, Lafarge Canada (East), and former President, Innocon.

In 2012, Innocon provided approximately 25,000 m3 of concrete for the construction of Daniels Spectrum, a 60,000-square-foot multi-purpose facility including a 3,400-seat performance and event venue and space for 15 arts and community organizations. Throughout the years, the community and cultural hub has been adding creative experiences and fostering learning and innovation for local youth and families, contributing to the neighbourhood's continued cultural and economic growth. Lafarge Canada and Innocon are honoured to be long-standing collaborators with The Daniels Corporation and share the common objective of positively contributing to the redevelopment of Regent Park into a place where community members can grow, work, express themselves, and thrive.

"At The Daniels Corporation, we use real estate development and construction as platforms for creating positive social and environmental impact. Lafarge Canada and Innocon have been true leaders in these areas, and we share a commitment to sustainability and social impact. Their generous, long-standing support as Presenting Sponsors of The Journey Musical and Songs from The Journey have contributed to youth programming and long-term sustainability at Daniels Spectrum. Now, through our latest production, their support also champions equitable access and inclusion through the My Piece of the City initiative at The Royal Conservatory," affirmed Heela Omarkhail, VP, Social Impact, The Daniels Corporation, and a co-writer of the production series.

"As someone who grew up in Regent Park, witnessing the transformation of Daniels Spectrum into the social heart of our revitalized community is nothing short of remarkable. The thousands of connections being made here with local community members and beyond are truly inspiring. From incredible events and exhibitions to inspiring programming for young people and the young at heart, there's something here for everyone. This vibrant and inclusive space is made possible by the generous support of organizations like Lafarge and Innocon. Their contributions ensure that Daniels Spectrum remains open and accessible to people from all walks of life. We are deeply grateful for their strong support and commitment to our community," explained Farid Jalil, Hub Manager, Daniels Spectrum.

About Lafarge Canada Inc.

Lafarge is the largest provider of innovative and sustainable building solutions in Canada, including aggregates, cement, ready mix and precast concrete, asphalt and paving, road and civil construction. We have over 6,900 employees and 400 sites across the country, and as an affiliate of Holcim, Lafarge is driven by the Group's purpose to build progress for people and the planet.

Holcim's 63,448 employees are on a mission to decarbonize building while improving living standards for all. We empower our customers to build better with less, with a broad range of low-carbon and circular solutions, from ECOPact® to ECOPlanet®. Through innovative systems, from Elevate's roofing to PRB's insulation, Holcim makes buildings more sustainable in use, driving energy efficiency and green retrofitting. With sustainability at the core of our strategy, we are on the way to becoming a net-zero company with 1.5°C targets validated by SBTi.

www.lafarge.ca

About Innocon Inc.

Innocon Inc., a joint venture between Lafarge Canada and Heidelberg, is the largest provider of innovative and sustainable concrete solutions in the GTA. Every day, Innocon delivers concrete to hundreds of construction projects, ranging from small house renovations to the biggest high-rise buildings in Canada. We are dedicated to continuous innovation and sustainability with the support of our joint owners, Lafarge and Heidelberg, both world leaders in the construction industry. Our products display increasing levels of technical performance and anticipate changing industry requirements.



With over 450 employees distributed around 18 sites in the GTA, our core values include respect for people and respect for our environment. We hold ourselves to the highest Health and Safety standards, ensuring that our actions today do not limit the possibilities of future generations.

www.innocon.on.ca

About The Daniels Corporation

The Daniels Corporation is one of Canada's pre-eminent builders/developers, building nearly 40,000 new homes across the Greater Toronto Area for over 40 years. Daniels is the developer of TIFF Bell Lightbox in Toronto's Entertainment District and the City of the Arts community on Toronto's East Bayfront. Among its many initiatives, Daniels partnered with Toronto Community Housing to revitalize 53 of the 69-acre Regent Park community in Toronto. Regent Park is home to the World Urban Pavilion, a collaboration between the Urban Economy Forum, UN-Habitat, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation and Daniels. Understanding that quality of life is created by much more than physical buildings, Daniels goes above and beyond to integrate building excellence with opportunities for social, cultural, and economic well-being.

