Groundbreaking initiative expands access to healthcare essentials with the addition of 'smart' vending machines at Manitoba's second-largest hospital, located in Winnipeg's St. Boniface neighbourhood.

WINNIPEG, MB, April 16, 2025 /CNW/ - REACH Nexus is thrilled to announce the launch of Our Healthbox made possible with support from BMO and the Canadian Foundation for AIDS Research (CANFAR). Driven by a shared view that everyone deserves to have dignified access to what they need to take care of their health, this initiative will provide free access to HIV self-tests, naloxone kits, harm reduction supplies, and sexual health products at St. Boniface Hospital in Winnipeg.

This marks the 12th Our Healthbox "smart" vending machine in Canada, helping to support communities nationwide. Developed by Dr. Sean B. Rourke, Director of REACH Nexus at the MAP Centre for Urban Health Solutions at St. Michael's Hospital (Unity Health Toronto) these cutting-edge machines feature interactive touchscreens installed onto commercially available vending machines — transforming them into Our Healthbox units.

The result? Machines that provide free, low-barrier access to HIV self-test kits for people to "know their status", life-saving naloxone kits to respond to overdoses, wellness products (including menstrual and hygiene products or seasonal items like hats and gloves), and harm reduction supplies tailored to each community's needs. The Healthbox also provides vital health information and a service directory for people to find links to health care and supports in their community.

The Our Healthbox at St. Boniface Hospital will operate 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, ensuring community members can get essential healthcare supplies when they need them, judgment and stigma-free. The machines will address health inequities by offering access to essential resources for underserved populations while integrating real-time data and community feedback to meet local needs.

"BMO believes the health and wellbeing of the communities we serve is essential to a thriving economy," said Blair Doell, Vice President, BMO Commercial Bank. "BMO is committed to investing in improved access to healthcare and to driving progress for stronger communities through partnerships like Our Healthbox that deliver essential support directly to the people and places where it is most needed."

BMO's gift will support the acquisition of two Our Healthbox machines placed in key at-risk communities in Winnipeg and Toronto.

Our Healthbox is a healthcare intervention — by offering vital health items in accessible locations, this initiative aims to reduce healthcare barriers and greatly improve health outcomes, particularly in communities with limited access to traditional healthcare resources.

The launch at St. Boniface Hospital represents a significant step toward expanding Our Healthbox's reach across Canada. To date, Our Healthbox units have been visited by close to 10,000 people, over 118,000 times, distributed more than 48,000 harm reduction, wellness, and sexual health supplies —including over 2,100 naloxone kits.

"Our Healthbox is a safe, non-judgmental, and anonymous way for people in our community to access the wellness supplies and support they need to stay safe and healthy," said Katarina Lee Ameduri, Director of Ethics at Reseau Compassion Network and Clinical Ethicist at St. Boniface Hospital. "We love our community and are passionate about harm reduction and ending the HIV epidemic. We hope people across Manitoba will see our St. Boniface Healthbox as a beacon of hope and care."

The partnership with CANFAR and BMO is integral to the program's success and growth, aiming to enhance public health and address healthcare inequities across Canada.

"This is an exciting milestone in our mission to bridge gaps in healthcare access. We're bringing essential health services to individuals who might not otherwise have easy access to them," said Dr. Rourke, a clinical neuropsychologist. "Our Healthbox is not just about providing resources; it's about caring for and empowering people to take control of their own health and well-being, in ways that work for them — no matter where they live."

Our Healthbox vending machines are part of a broader effort to create more inclusive, accessible healthcare solutions for priority populations. By integrating technology into public health initiatives, this program aims to break down long-standing barriers that prevent individuals from seeking and engaging in care, and the information they need to support their health.

"CANFAR is proud to see the launch of Our Healthbox at St. Boniface Hospital. With this initiative, we are helping to make vital resources available to everyone, like HIV self-test kits, no matter someone's circumstances. Our Healthbox will help normalize conversations around sexual health and reduce stigma in our communities," said Alex Filiatrault, CEO of CANFAR.

Our Healthbox at St. Boniface is now the second location in Winnipeg, in addition to the NorWest Co-op Community Health Clinic, and becomes part of a nationwide network making health products and services more widely available, fostering greater community engagement, and driving public health initiatives forward.

With additional launches planned in the near future, Our Healthbox will continue making a significant impact on public health across Canada.

Our Healthbox is generously funded by TD Canada Trust, St. Michael's Foundation, The Jackman Foundation, BMO, CANFAR and the Power to Give Foundation. Our Healthbox launches in Atlantic Canada are funded by Even the Odds, a partnership between Staples Canada and the MAP Centre for Urban Health Solutions.

For more information about Our Healthbox and to find a location near you, please visit: www.ourhealthbox.ca

About REACH Nexus at MAP Centre for Urban Health Solutions

REACH Nexus is a national research group working to address HIV, Hepatitis C, and other sexually transmitted and blood-borne infections (STBBIs) in Canada. REACH is part of the MAP Centre for Urban Health Solutions at St. Michael's Hospital in Toronto—a world-leading research centre dedicated to creating a healthier future for all. REACH Nexus focuses on reaching the undiagnosed, scaling up new testing options, strengthening connections to care, improving access to prevention (PrEP and PEP), and reducing stigma.

About CANFAR

The Canadian Foundation for AIDS Research (CANFAR) is a national, independent organization advancing HIV knowledge and science. Fueled by fundraising, CANFAR invests in and fosters effective research, builds awareness, and cultivates partnerships to share expertise and encourage joint action. CANFAR has given more than $26 million in grants to more than 575 HIV/AIDS research projects, helping achieve breakthroughs in HIV prevention, testing, access to treatment, combatting stigma, and the search for a cure.

BMO Gives. Good grows here.

Helping communities thrive by supporting the organizations that sustain them and encouraging employee giving and volunteerism is at the heart of BMO's Purpose, to Boldly Grow the Good in business and life.

In 2024, we directed more than $108 million to drive progress for communities, which included $101 million in philanthropic contributions to hundreds of charities and nonprofit organizations across North America.

Our colleagues spent over 54,000 hours volunteering in the community and contributed more than $39 million of donations through employee-driven giving in our annual campaigns.

For more information, please visit BMO.com.

SOURCE REACH Nexus

REACH Nexus Contact, Andrew Russell, Senior Communications Specialist, REACH Nexus - MAP Centre for Urban Health Solutions, [email protected], 416-268-7642