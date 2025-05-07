Our Healthbox Launches at Dixon Hall, Democratizing Access to Healthcare with Support from CANFAR and BMO

Innovative "smart" vending machine developed by St. Michael's researcher dispenses free HIV self-testing kits, harm reduction, sexual health supplies

TORONTO, May 7, 2025 /CNW/ - Toronto's first Our Healthbox has officially launched at Dixon Hall (65 Dundas Street East), with support from BMO and the Canadian Foundation for AIDS Research (CANFAR). Driven by a shared view that everyone deserves the right to what they need for their health, this new Our Healthbox will provide free access to HIV self-tests, naloxone kits, harm reduction supplies, and sexual health products.

Developed by Dr. Sean B. Rourke, Director of REACH Nexus at the MAP Centre for Urban Health Solutions at St. Michael's Hospital (Unity Health Toronto), these cutting-edge machines feature interactive touchscreens mounted on commercially available vending machines—transforming them into Our Healthbox units.

Healthboxes provide low-barrier, cost-free access to HIV self-test kits—empowering individuals to "know their status"—as well as potentially life-saving naloxone kits to reverse opioid overdoses. They also offer wellness products (such as menstrual and hygiene items, or seasonal essentials like hats and gloves), and harm reduction supplies tailored to the specific needs of each community. Each machine also includes vital health information and a service directory to help users connect with local healthcare services and supports.

Our Healthbox will play a critical role in supporting Dixon Hall, a multi-service agency that serves over 10,000 people each year—making a meaningful impact in the lives of some of the most vulnerable and at-risk members of downtown Toronto's East Side community.

By providing anonymous access to health supplies, these machines eliminate common barriers to care—ensuring individuals can get what they need, when they need it. The launch at Dixon Hall, along with a recent installation at St. Boniface Hospital in Winnipeg, have been generously supported by BMO and CANFAR.

BMO's support for the Our Healthbox program is a reflection of its Purpose, to Boldly Grow the Good in business and life.

"BMO is committed to driving progress for healthcare in the communities we serve by supporting initiatives like Our Healthbox," said Tony Tintinalli, Head, Specialized Sales, Canadian Personal Banking, BMO. "Increased access to essential healthcare supplies leads to stronger and healthier communities, to support a thriving economy."

Our Healthbox is more than a vending machine—it's a healthcare intervention. By offering vital health items in accessible locations, the initiative aims to break down barriers and significantly improve health outcomes, especially in communities with limited access to traditional healthcare.

Andy Pringle, Chair of CANFAR, said the launch of a Healthbox at Dixon Hall reinforces CANFAR's commitment to health equity and improving outcomes for marginalized populations. "CANFAR is proud and excited to be a part of the launch of Our Healthbox at Dixon Hall. With this initiative, we are helping to make vital resources available to everyone—like HIV self-test kits—no matter someone's circumstances. Our Healthbox will help normalize conversations around sexual health and reduce stigma in our communities," said Pringle.

First introduced in 2023, Our Healthbox has expanded nationwide. Thirteen machines are currently serving families and communities across Alberta, Manitoba, Ontario, and New Brunswick. Additional units are planned for Newfoundland, Nova Scotia, and the Northwest Territories.

"Our Healthbox is a huge step forward in ensuring our community members have what they need to protect their health," said Mina Mawani, CEO of Dixon Hall. "It's about giving people control over their well-being in a way that's easy and accessible."

Dixon Hall provides support to at-risk youth, seniors, individuals living with physical and mental health challenges, those experiencing housing insecurity, job seekers, and newcomers to Canada. As a frontline agency, it plays a critical role in addressing Toronto's—and Ontario's—growing homelessness crisis.

Across the province, more than 80,000 people are currently experiencing homelessness—a 25% increase since 2022, according to the Association of Ontario Municipalities.

Dr. Rourke emphasized that this initiative helps people who may be excluded from traditional healthcare due to stigma or systemic barriers.

"This is about more than just providing supplies—it's about restoring dignity and trust in healthcare," said Dr. Rourke. "Too many people are left behind because of stigma, discrimination, or simply because services aren't available where they live. Our Healthbox is a response to that. By placing these smart, community-centered machines in underserved areas, we're removing barriers and meeting people where they are—offering the tools they need to take charge of their health, on their own terms."

Beyond convenience, Our Healthbox units are equipped with real-time data analytics that monitor usage patterns to ensure product availability and inform rapid, evidence-based public health responses.

To date, the machines have been visited over 118,000 times, distributing more than 48,000 health and harm reduction supplies—including over 2,100 naloxone kits.

As the program continues to expand, its impact will only grow. Our Healthbox represents the future of accessible, community-driven healthcare—where innovative solutions meet people where they are and give them the tools they need to thrive.

In addition to BMO's support, Our Healthbox is generously funded by The Canadian Institutes of Health Research (CIHR); Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC); TD Canada Trust, St. Michael's Foundation, The Jackman Foundation, Power To Give Foundation. Our Healthbox launches in Atlantic Canada are funded by Even the Odds, a partnership between Staples Canada and MAP Centre for Urban Health Solutions.

For more information about Our Healthbox and to find a location near you, please visit www.ourhealthbox.ca.

About REACH Nexus at MAP Centre for Urban Health Solutions

REACH Nexus is an ambitious national research group working on how to address HIV, Hepatitis C, and other sexually transmitted and blood-borne infections (STBBIs) in Canada. REACH is a part of MAP, located at St. Michael's Hospital in Toronto – Canada's largest research centre focused on health equity and the social determinants of health. REACH Nexus is focused is on reaching the undiagnosed, implementing and scaling up new testing options, strengthening connections to care, improving access to options for prevention (PrEP and PEP) and ending stigma. We work in collaboration and partnership with people living with HIV, community-based organizations, front-line service agencies, healthcare providers, public health agencies, researchers, industry partners, and federal, provincial and regional policymakers.

About CANFAR

The Canadian Foundation for AIDS Research (CANFAR) is Canada's leading independent voice for the fight against HIV/AIDS. CANFAR is committed to supporting research, education, and community outreach programs that address the prevention, treatment, and stigma surrounding HIV/AIDS.

BMO Gives. Good grows here.

Helping communities thrive by supporting the organizations that sustain them and encouraging employee giving and volunteerism is at the heart of BMO's Purpose, to Boldly Grow the Good in business and life.

In 2024, we directed more than $108 million to drive progress for communities, which included $101 million in philanthropic contributions to hundreds of charities and nonprofit organizations across North America.

Our colleagues spent over 54,000 hours volunteering in the community and contributed more than $39 million of donations through employee-driven giving in our annual campaigns.

For more information, please visit BMO.com.

