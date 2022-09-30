OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 30, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Organized by Hydroelectric Canada, Canadian Hydropower Week took place from September 21 to 23, 2022 at the Westin Harbour Castle in Toronto. Three days of conferences, workshops and an exhibitor showcase with the central theme "The Power of Synergies for an Electric Future".

Currently, hydroelectricity accounts for more than 60% of the electricity generated in Canada, the fourth largest producer of hydroelectricity in the world, and one of the cleanest electricity systems in the world.

For this occasion, more than 300 people gathered to hear from leaders in the hydropower industry and experts to explore and discuss all the avenues that will allow Canada to accelerate its path to a carbon neutral electricity future.

The conference participants were able to make a number of observations. In particular, they agreed that the decarbonization of electricity production will take place under optimal conditions of synergy between hydroelectricity producers, Aboriginal communities and other sources of clean electricity production. There is also consensus on the need to recruit more women and new talent to meet the workforce challenges of the energy transition.

The list of speakers and panelists also included Chris Hadfield, astronaut and Canada's first commander of the International Space Station, who spoke about the fragility of the planet and the need to act to reduce the impact of climate change.

At the end of the conference, Carolina Rinfret, President and CEO of Hydroelectric Canada, commented:

"... This meeting of great importance for the Canadian hydropower industry in the context of the energy transition was a great success. Real synergies were developed between the many participants during the three-day conference. People were happy to get together and network with industry leaders. The conference participants really appreciated the topics that were discussed by the speakers and panelists..."

About Hydroelectricity Canada

Founded in 1998, Canadian Hydropower (CH) is the national non-profit industry association representing the hydropower industry. Its many members come from all sectors of the industry: power producers, manufacturers, developers, engineering firms, consulting firms and others. Together, the members of Hydroelectric Canada represent more than 95% of the installed hydropower capacity in Canada and promote the development and responsible use of hydropower to meet Canada's present and future energy needs in a sustainable manner.

SOURCE WaterPower Canada

For further information: Paul Paré | 514 835-1708 | [email protected]