OTTAWA, ON, May 4, 2023 /CNW/ - How do our decisions in the grocery aisle impact the environment? How do energy savings stack up when choosing public transit and active transportation? Designed as a series of interactive games and quizzes, Our Climate Quest: Small Steps to Big Change explores the answers to these questions and more as visitors discover the big impacts of our everyday choices. The Our Climate Quest exhibition is open now at the Canada Science and Technology Museum in Ottawa.

Curated and developed by Science North with support from the Government of Canada, Our Climate Quest builds on our current understanding of climate change and its impacts, engaging Canadians on climate action, inspiring visitors to learn more about their roles as change makers, and fostering a problem-solving space that empowers visitors to take meaningful action. With messages of hope that inspire climate solutions, the exhibition avoids a fear-based approach to urging climate action and a more sustainable future.

Included in the price of admission, come discover Our Climate Quest now through September 4, 2023 at the Canada Science and Technology Museum. To learn more and book tickets, visit ingeniumcanada.org .

"Climate change is a defining challenge of our time. This remarkable exhibition is highly engaging thanks to clever interactive activities and scientific content that lets audiences of all ages learn about sustainable habits and our role in protecting the environment. We hope it provides an opportunity for our visitors to reflect and explore avenues for change during their museum visit."

- Lisa Leblanc, Director General, Canada Science and Technology Museum

"Developing and touring the Our Climate Quest exhibitions has been a tremendous privilege for Science North as it has allowed us to build upon our commitments to climate action and further strengthen our partnerships across the tourism sector and with the Government of Canada. We are grateful to Environment and Climate Change Canada for funding this transformational initiative, which will reach millions of youth across our country."

- Ashley Larose, CEO, Science North

Ingenium – Canada's Museums of Science and Innovation oversees three museums, one of which is the Canada Science and Technology Museum. The museum tells Canada's innovation story through discovery, play, and experiential learning. Acting as a bridge between science and technology and visitors, the museum's immersive spaces inspire a better understanding of the integral role innovation plays in shaping our shared future. As visitors walk through the exhibitions, visit the demonstration stage, or tinker in Exploratek, they become a part of Canada's story of science, technology, and innovation.

Science North is Northern Ontario's most popular tourist attraction and an educational resource for children and adults across the province. Science North maintains the second – and eighth- largest science centres in Canada. Science North's attractions include a science centre, IMAX® theatre, digital Planetarium, butterfly gallery, special exhibits hall, and Dynamic Earth: Home of the Big Nickel. Science North, in partnership with Laurentian University, offers North America's first and only comprehensive Science Communication program, a joint master's and Graduate Diploma program. As part of its mandate, Science North provides science experiences throughout Northern Ontario including outreach to schools and festivals, summer science camps and more, and has a permanent base in Thunder Bay providing outreach to the Northwest. Science North is an agency of the Government of Ontario. For information, visit sciencenorth.ca.

