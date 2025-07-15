Ottawa Victim Services (OVS) Launches New Walk-In Counselling Program

OTTAWA, ON, July 15, 2025 /CNW/ - Ottawa Victim Services (OVS) is pleased to announce the launch of its new upcoming walk-in counselling program, beginning Wednesday, August 6th, 2025. This initiative offers safe and confidential 50-minute counselling sessions, at no cost, provided on a first-come, first-served basis. Services will be provided by OVS staff members who are also registered social workers.

The walk-in counselling program is designed to support individuals affected by crime and tragic circumstances, with a particular focus on those impacted by gender-based violence, including intimate partner violence, sexual violence, stalking, and human trafficking. While priority will be given to survivors of these forms of violence, the program is open to anyone in need of support. Community members are welcome to walk in and speak with a trained social worker about any distressing experiences, including recent or historical trauma.

"This new initiative furthers OVS's commitment to providing timely and trauma-informed care for survivors in the aftermath of violence or victimization," said Heidi Illingworth, Executive Director of OVS. "Research shows that early and accessible support, like walk-in counselling, can significantly reduce the long-term impacts of trauma for survivors and having the ability to speak to someone whenever they choose to can be a turning point in their healing journey."

Program Details:

Start Date: Wednesday, August 6th, 2025

Time: 9 AM to 4 PM

Frequency: First Wednesday of each month

Session Length: Up to 50 minutes per session

Language: English only

Location: Ottawa Victim Services, 343 Preston Street, 11th Floor, Ottawa, ON, K1S 1N4

Capacity: Up to 6 individual sessions available per day

Up to 6 individual sessions available per day Access: First-come, first-served, no referral required, and at no cost.

With this initiative, OVS seeks to respond to gaps in service for those who may be on long waiting lists for mental health supports or require support from social workers specifically trained in crisis intervention, especially in the aftermath of gender-based violence. It offers a safe and supportive environment where individuals can speak freely and confidentially, receive compassionate care, and be connected to additional resources if needed.

This new service has been made possible thanks to generous funding from the Ottawa Community Foundation, whose support allows OVS to expand access to trauma-informed care in the Ottawa community.

For more information about the walk-in counselling program, visit https://ovs-svo.com/ovs-launches-new-walk-in-counselling-program/ or call (613) 238-2762. Regular updates will also be available on all OVS social media platforms.

