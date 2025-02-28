Ottawa Victim Services launches Hate Crimes Reporting Tool

OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 28, 2025 /CNW/ - Ottawa Victim Services (OVS) recently launched an Online Hate Crime Reporting Tool that Ottawa residents impacted by hate-motivated incidents can now access critical support—without needing to file a police report.

Through this tool, survivors can document their experiences safely and securely while receiving practical assistance, including emotional support, financial support for home safety devices and graffiti removal, and counselling. Considering the linguistic diversity of Ottawa, the tool is available in English, French, and Arabic and allows individuals to report hate-motivated incidents without formal police involvement. Also, the tool gives an opportunity to make a report on behalf of somebody else if a hate-crime is witnessed.

"This initiative is a crucial for community members affected by hate crimes and incidents," said Heidi Illingworth, Executive Director of Ottawa Victim Services. "We recognize that not everyone is comfortable engaging with law enforcement. Now, Ottawa residents can report their experiences, seek support, and access services in a way that prioritizes their safety and comfort, especially since hate crimes are rising everywhere."

The Online Hate Crime Reporting Tool was funded by the Government of Ontario through their Anti-Racism and Anti-Hate (ARAH) initiative and is designed to bridge the gap between survivors and the services they need. Once a report is received, OVS staff will assess each report for elements of hate, and provide immediate emotional and practical support, and help survivors navigate available resources.

Hate crimes are on the rise in Ottawa and across Canada, with many incidents going unreported. It is crucial that community members have access to third party reporting options, such as the new tool OVS is providing. Whether an individual is seeking support or simply wants to document an experience for peace of mind anonymously, this platform provides a safe, confidential, and accessible way to share their story.

To access the Online Hate Crime Reporting Tool in English, visit https://ovs-svo.com/hate-crime-reporting-tool/; to access it in French, visit https://ovs-svo.com/fr/outil-pour-signaler-des-crimes-haineux/; and to access it in Arabic, visit https://ovs-svo.com/ar/أداة-رفع-التقارير-عن-جرائم-الكراهية/

About Ottawa Victim Services

Ottawa Victim Services (OVS) provides immediate emotional and practical support to victims and survivors of crime and tragic circumstances. Through advocacy, crisis response, and specialized programs, OVS works to empower individuals and create safer communities.

SOURCE Ottawa Victim Services Inc.

Media Contact: Heidi Illingworth, Executive Director, Ottawa Victim Services, 613-286-3646, [email protected]